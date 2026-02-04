2026 MONSTER ENERGY SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPTM SUPERCROSS SEASON TRAVELS TO DAYTONA, DALLAS, SEATTLE, AND ARIZONA FOR ACTION-PACKED FEBRUARY ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Supercross Returns to Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across Entire Series; All Spanish-Language Broadcasts will also be Available on Peacock Throughout 2026 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 4, 2026 – The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues with an action-packed February with stops at four venues, including the iconic Daytona International Speedway, AT&T Stadium, and Lumen Field. All four races this month will be presented across Peacock and NBCSN, beginning from State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, this Saturday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

February’s competitions will be held at the aforementioned State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., this Saturday, Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. (Feb. 14), AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Feb. 21), and Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Feb. 28).

February’s action is expected to feature defending and three‑time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb in the 450SMX Class, two‑time 250SMX World Champion and Western Division points leader Haiden Deegan in the 250SMX Class, two‑time 450SMX runner‑up Hunter Lawrence in the 450SMX Class, six‑time AMA Champion and current 450SMX Class points leader Eli Tomac, and 2023 Supercross Champion and 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, also competing in the 450SMX Class.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael will call all four races.

All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

For the first time, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock throughout the 2026 season. Play-by-play veteran, Edgar Lopez, and former racer, Tommy Rios, serve as play-by-by and analyst for the Spanish-language broadcast all year long.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.



Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Feb. 7

Glendale – Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Glendale – Race

Peacock

7 p.m.*

Sat., Feb. 14

Seattle – Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Seattle – Race

Peacock

7 p.m.*

Sat., Feb. 21

Arlington – Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Arlington – Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:30 p.m.



Arlington – Race

Peacock, NBCSN

7 p.m.*

Sat., Feb. 28

Daytona – Race Day Live

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.



Daytona – Race

Peacock, NBCSN

7 p.m.*



*Available in Spanish-language on Peacock as well as English-language on SiriusXM Channel 85

