CHAMBLEE, MCGINLEY AND LERNER PREVIEW THE 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 10, AT 2:30 P.M. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 9, 2025 – GOLF Channel’s Live From the Open Championship primetime team of analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley with host Rich Lerner will preview the upcoming 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on a media conference call tomorrow, Thursday, July 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET .

NBC Sports will present championship coverage of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock next Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, July 20, as well as comprehensive live studio programming on-site at Royal Portrush with Golf Central Live From the Open Championship on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, July 14.

