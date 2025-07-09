 Skip navigation
CHAMBLEE, MCGINLEY AND LERNER PREVIEW THE 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 10, AT 2:30 P.M. ET

Published July 9, 2025 01:26 PM

Dial +1 (786) 697-3501 (U.S.), +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 (U.K.) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.July 9, 2025 – GOLF Channel’s Live From the Open Championship primetime team of analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley with host Rich Lerner will preview the upcoming 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on a media conference call tomorrow, Thursday, July 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call +1 (786) 697-3501 if located in the United States and +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 if located in the United Kingdom; Passcode: NBC Sports

· WHAT: Golf Central Live from the Open Championship Media Conference Call
· WHO: Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley
· WHEN: Thursday, July 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET
· NUMBER: +1 (786) 697-3501 (U.S.), +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 (U.K.)
· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports will present championship coverage of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock next Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, July 20, as well as comprehensive live studio programming on-site at Royal Portrush with Golf Central Live From the Open Championship on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, July 14.

--NBC SPORTS--