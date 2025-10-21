-- Season 2 Premieres Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m./2c on NBC and Peacock --

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 – Fulwell Entertainment’s UNINTERRUPTED, 4.4.Forty Media and State FarmⓇ present Season 2 of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” the original documentary series starring college basketball superstar JuJu Watkins. This season captures JuJu’s sophomore year and unexpected injury, as her family and friends support the USC Trojans guard through life’s ups and downs and journey to recovery.

All four episodes will be available exclusively on Peacock after the premiere of Episodes 1 and 2 on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. CT on NBC.

LINK: Season 2 Trailer

“This season of On the Rise feels especially personal,” said Watkins. “It captures the moments, challenges, and growth that have shaped who I am, and I’m so grateful to keep sharing this journey with you.

“At UNINTERRUPTED, we strive to empower athletes and support them in authentically sharing their stories—on their terms. It has been an exciting journey to shine a spotlight on JuJu through her sophomore year, both on and off the court, in ways fans haven’t seen before,” said Matt Rissmiller, VP Sports and Culture at Fulwell Entertainment. “Our second season continues to be a breakthrough series, documenting her journey while showcasing the work ethic it takes to be a generational talent.”

“JuJu’s journey has been incredible to witness, and this season she invites fans even deeper into her world,” said Danny Barton, Executive Producer at 4.4.Forty Media and VP of Sports Content at KLUTCH Sports. “Each episode captures her determination and resilience, and we hope viewers continue to draw inspiration from her story.”

“JuJu’s journey reflects the heart of what we stand for - showing up, putting in the work and lifting others up along the way. That’s what being a Good Neighbor is all about,” said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales and Marketing Officer at State Farm. “On The Rise captures that spirit, and it’s important to us to support stories like JuJu’s that celebrate the power of community and the people who help each other rise and overcome adversity.”

Featuring guest stars Draymond Green, A’ja Wilson, Ari Chambers, and more, each episode gives viewers a look behind the scenes as the 20-year-old pushes herself to greatness on the court and navigates the world of N.I.L.

“On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Ben Turner, Jamal Henderson, and Matt Rissmiller for Fulwell Entertainment’s Uninterrupted.Director Nikki Spetseris is also executive producer, and Nathalie Andrus is co-executive producing for UNINTERRUPTED.JuJu Watkins and Rich Paul of KLUTCH Sports, and Danny Barton of 4.4.Forty Media also executive produce.

ABOUT JUJU WATKINS

JuJu Watkins is a basketball phenom in her junior year at the University of Southern California. In her first collegiate season, JuJu shattered a long-standing Pac-12 record by being

named Freshman of the Week 13 times. Additionally, she surpassed WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie for having the most 30-point games by a USC freshman in program history. Most notably, JuJu broke the record for most points scored by a freshman in NCAA history, breaking Tina Hutchinson’s record from 1983-84. In 2025, Juju was named the Naismith Player of the

Year, AP Player of the Year, USBWA National Player of the Year, and Big Ten Player of the Year. She also received the John R. Wooden Award and the Dawn Staley Award. Additionally, she earned First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors. She is a 2x

Consensus First Team All-American and 2x recipient of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

In 2024, JuJu was named USBWA National Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 Freshman of the

Year, a WBCA Coaches All-American, and earned spots on the All-Pac-12 Team, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. Her earlier accolades include being a McDonald’s All-American, a two-time FIBA gold medalist, and the 2022 Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year. JuJu’s skill and success on the court have made her a role model for young athletes everywhere. Off the court, JuJu is passionate about carrying on the legacy of her grandfather, Ted Watkins Sr., who founded the Watts Labor Community Action Committee after the 1965 Watts Riots. JuJu hosts an annual holiday initiative at the Watts Labor Community and Action Committee Center–the center her grandfather founded– to tell the story of racial injustice and empower individuals with tools to create change.

ABOUT FULWELL ENTERTAINMENT AND UNINTERRUPTED

Fulwell Entertainment is a global entertainment group championing stories and moments at the intersection of sports, music, entertainment and technology. The company provides global capabilities in production and provides strategic and creative partnerships for some of the most well-respected and culture-shifting brands in the world. Fulwell’s portfolio includes consumer brands UNINTERRUPTED, SpringHill and The Shop; production label Bitachon365; and bespoke brand consultancy Robot. The entertainment group gives fans some of popular culture’s biggest hits including “The Grammys,” “The Kardashians,” “The Shop,” “Top Boy,” “Adele: One Night Only,” “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” “Starting 5,” “Gavin &

Stacey,” “Sunderland ‘Til I Die,” “Disney’s Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” and Tom Cruise, in the Olympics closing ceremony handover from host city Paris to Los Angeles, as a prelude to the 2028 Summer Olympics. Most recently, the company produced the upcoming “One Shot with

Ed Sheeran” Netflix special, filmed across Manhattan by Emmy Award-winning director Philip Barantini, famous for his “one-shot” directing of hit series “Adolescence.”

UNINTERRUPTED, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is the award-winning storytelling brand within Fulwell Entertainment that gives fans unprecedented access to athletes. Since 2015, UNINTERRUPTED has partnered with athletes, inviting the sports community to celebrate the humanity in sport through content. UNINTERRUPTED original content properties and franchises include Mind the Game, The Shop, Top Class, and more. For more information, follow @UNINTERRUPTED on all social platforms.

ABOUT 4.4.FORTY MEDIA

4.4.Forty Media is a sports content production company uniquely positioned to amplify powerful and culture-defining human stories within and around the world of sports. Leveraging the combined ecosystems of UTA, KLUTCH Sports Group, and ROOF, 4.4.Forty’s mission is to marry athletes and creators to produce premium entertainment across all platforms. Operating at the intersection of entertainment and sports, 4.4.Forty is currently in development on multiple unscripted projects across documentaries, digital and podcasts.

ABOUT KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP

Founded in 2012 by CEO Rich Paul, KLUTCH Sports Group is a premier agency representing some of the world’s biggest athletes across major professional sports. KLUTCH’s unique, 360 approach helps clients at any stage of their career maximize opportunities across the rapidly changing entertainment, media, and business landscape, and provides strategic support in partnerships, branding, communications, social responsibility, and more. With proven expertise in the intersections of sports, entertainment, and culture, KLUTCH connects top teams, major leagues, and properties with global brands. In 2019, KLUTCH partnered with the leading global talent and entertainment company UTA, and in 2024, was named one of GQ’s 20 Most Creative Companies in the World.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, PGA

TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League,

Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

ABOUT STATE FARM®

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.