INDYCAR, IMSA, AND SUPERCROSS HIGHLIGHT MEGA-MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season Continues with Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices and Qualifying From Streets of Long Beach on Friday & Saturday

IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach – Live Coverage Begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

2024 Monster Energy Supercross Season Continues from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday Live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 18, 2024 – NBC Sports presents a mega-motorsports weekend this Saturday and Sunday featuring INDYCAR, IMSA, and Supercross across Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.



DATE COVERAGE PLATFORM(S) TIME (ET) Sat., April 20 IMSA – Grand Prix of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock 4:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Nashville Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., April 21 INDYCAR – Grand Prix of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m.

INDYCAR: GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-race coverage leads into race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, while post-race coverage will be presented immediately following the conclusion of the race. Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou is part of a star-studded group of drivers in the series’ paddock that includes six-time champion Scott Dixon and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion and 2024 points standings leader Josef Newgarden. Palou won last month’s THERMAL $1 Million Challenge, with Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the podium.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the streets of Long Beach on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Hinchcliffe won the Long Beach race in 2017 and was inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame last year . Marty Snider, Dillon Welch and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Coverage airing on USA Network will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

· Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dillon Welch, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – USA Network

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., April 19 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Practice 1 Peacock 5:50 p.m. Sat., April 20 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Practice 2 Peacock 11:25 a.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Qualifying Peacock 2:25 p.m. Sun., April 21 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Final Warmup Peacock 12 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Pre-Race USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Grand Prix of Long Beach in California gets underway this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock with the 100-minute race featuring two car classes in competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) and GT Daytona (GTD).

Live WeatherTech SportsCar Championship coverage will begin with qualifying this Friday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

· Analyst: Calvin Fish

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dillon Welch

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: NASHVILLE

The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season continues with Round 14 this weekend from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Cooper Webb moved into a tie with Jett Lawrence for the 450SX Class standings lead (261 pts) with his fourth win of the year, with the duo now 15 points ahead of third-place Chase Sexton (246 pts). It’s an East/West showdown in the Eastern Regional 250SX class, where teammates of regional points leaders, Cameron McAdoo (East, 156 pts) and Levi Kitchen (West, 156 pts), will square off against each other. Title contenders Tom Vialle (East, -4), last week’s Foxborough winner Haiden Deegan (East, -11), RJ Hampshire (West, -15), Pierce Brown (East, -15), and Jordon Smith (West, -26) are all expected to compete.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Nissan Stadium gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto spoke with co-points leader Cooper Webb to discuss his win at Gillette Stadium and the final four races of the Supercross season on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

· Analysts: Ricky Carmichael, Jason Thomas

· Reporters: Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 20 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 1:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock 7 p.m. Mon., April 22 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation

