KATE DOUGLASS, SUMMER MCINTOSH, AND REGAN SMITH HEADLINE TYR PRO SWIM SERIES FROM WESTMONT, ILL., STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Published March 4, 2025 04:07 PM

Live Coverage from FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill., Begins Tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentations on CNBC on Saturday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, March 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Commentators: Jason Knapp (Play-by-Play), Rowdy Gaines (Analyst), and Nicole Auerbach (Reporter)

All Events Stream Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 4, 2025 – Paris Olympic gold medalists Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, and Regan Smith headline the first stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series this week streaming live exclusively on Peacock from FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

NBC Sports’ live coverage streams on Peacock this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Highlights will air on CNBC this Saturday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, March 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

McIntosh won three Olympic gold medals in Paris this summer, becoming the first Canadian to do so at a single Olympics. Douglass and Smith both won their first two Olympic gold medals in Paris – the 200m breaststroke and 4x100m medley for Douglass and 4x100m mixed medley and 4x100m medley for Smith – to help lead the U.S. to the most total swimming medals of any country at the Olympics (28).

Additionally, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, six-time Olympic medalist Lilly King, seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak (Canada), and two-time Olympic medalist Carson Foster are all expected to compete this week.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call this week’s event, joined by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and reporter Nicole Auerbach.
This week’s competition is the first stop in the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, with future events in Sacramento, Calif. (April 2-5), Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (April 30-May 3), and Irvine, Calif. (Aug. 5-8).

Later in the year, the National Championships will be held in Indianapolis from June 3-7, which will serve as the U.S. National Team selection event for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore from July 11-Aug. 3.

How To Watch – Thursday, March 6 – Sunday, March 9 (all times ET)

  • Streaming: Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
  • TV: CNBC
Date
Time
Platform
Thursday, March 6
7 p.m.
Peacock (LIVE)
Friday, March 7
7 p.m.
Peacock (LIVE)
Saturday, March 8
1:30 p.m.
CNBC*
Sunday, March 9
11:30 a.m.
CNBC*
*Encore coverage

--NBC SPORTS--