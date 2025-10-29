 Skip navigation
NBA on NBC PB.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF DEBUT OF COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY
PB - SNF20
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON RECORD PACE THROUGH WEEK 8, AVERAGING 24.7 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC AND PEACOCK
nascar_on_nbc logo
NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED AT PHOENIX RACEWAY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 2, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY TOMORROW AT 4 P.M. PT

Published October 29, 2025 09:08 AM

Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte to Speak at Phoenix Raceway’s Media Center

Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Larson to Race for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Pre-Race Coverage Begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn.Oct. 29, 2025 – NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Jarrett will preview the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock at a press conference during NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway tomorrow at 4 p.m. PT.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Press Conference
  • WHO: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte
  • WHEN: Tomorrow, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. PT
  • WHERE: Media Center at Phoenix Raceway

NBC Sports presents the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Date
Coverage
Platform
Time (ET)
Sun., Nov. 2
Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
NBC, Peacock
2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--