LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY TOMORROW AT 4 P.M. PT

Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte to Speak at Phoenix Raceway’s Media Center

Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Larson to Race for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Pre-Race Coverage Begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Jarrett will preview the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock at a press conference during NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway tomorrow at 4 p.m. PT .



WHAT : NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Press Conference

: NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Press Conference WHO : Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte

: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte WHEN : Tomorrow, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. PT

: Tomorrow, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. PT WHERE: Media Center at Phoenix Raceway

NBC Sports presents the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sun., Nov. 2

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



