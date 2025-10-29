LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY TOMORROW AT 4 P.M. PT
Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte to Speak at Phoenix Raceway’s Media Center
Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Larson to Race for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
Pre-Race Coverage Begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Jarrett will preview the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock at a press conference during NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway tomorrow at 4 p.m. PT.
- WHAT: NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Press Conference
- WHO: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte
- WHEN: Tomorrow, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. PT
- WHERE: Media Center at Phoenix Raceway
NBC Sports presents the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
NBC SPORTS’ 2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Sun., Nov. 2
|Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
|NBC, Peacock
|2 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship
|NBC, Peacock
|3 p.m.
