LPGA MIZUHO AMERICAS OPEN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Coverage From Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Airs Thursday-Sunday 3-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel & Peacock

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Debuts Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Sunday on Peacock

Live From The PGA Championship Airs Daytime Today-Wednesday and Primetime Through Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Live From Includes Ryan Lavner’s Feature on Erik Van Rooyen Living in Honor of ‘Trazzy’

Daily Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav From The PGA Championship at Valhalla

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2024 – Rose Zhang looks to defend her title this week at the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage this week.

Michelle Wie West, who serves as tournament host for the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open, will be profiled in a new documentary – Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – which debuts this Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Sunday on Peacock.

NBC Sports also surrounds the 106th PGA Championship with its critically-acclaimed Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship studio show on-site from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., throughout the week on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

LPGA TOUR: MIZUHO AMERICAS OPEN

This marks the second edition of the Mizuho Americas Open, which was first held in 2023 and was won by Rose Zhang in her professional debut. Zhang earned her second career victory last week at the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J., as she birdied four of her final five holes to defeat Madelene Sagstrom by two strokes and finish 15 strokes clear of third place. Nelly Korda, who finished tied for seventh last week and saw her record-tying streak of five consecutive wins snapped, will look to begin a new streak at Liberty National.

Live coverage will be presented Thursday-Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill

How To Watch – Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 3-6 p.m. Sunday 3-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Rose Zhang

· Lydia Ko

· Brooke Henderson

· Jin Young Ko

· Celine Boutier

· Minjee Lee

· Linn Grant

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship surrounds the 2024 PGA Championship with more than 30 hours of live studio coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville., Ky.

Live coverage is presented Today-Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET and in primetime throughout the week, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday and immediately following play during the championship.

This week’s Live From coverage will include Ryan Lavner’s feature on Erik van Rooyen. The piece details van Rooyen’s journey to the United States and the friendship he formed on the University of Minnesota golf team with Jon Trasamar – while van Rooyen battled for his career last year on the PGA TOUR, Trasamar was in the midst of the battle for his life.

Live From The PGA Championship Broadcast Team

Hosts : Rich Lerner / George Savaricas

: / Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Paige Mackenzie / Johnson Wagner / Arron Oberholser

: / / / Reporters/Contributors: Todd Lewis / Ryan Lavner / Jaime Diaz / Eamon Lynch / Kira K. Dixon

Day Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. Thursday 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday 7-9 p.m. Sunday 7-9 p.m.

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

This week, Rex and Lav will surround the PGA Championship with daily mini-pods following each round of play to break down the biggest moments and storylines from Valhalla.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

DREAM BIG: THE MICHELLE WIE STORY – DEBUTS SATURDAY, MAY 18, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC AND SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

Golf icon Michelle Wie West, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion and the youngest woman ever to compete on the PGA TOUR, will be the subject of Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story, a new documentary from NBC Sports, the USGA and Campfire Studios (Netflix’s Neymar: The Perfect Chaos; Hulu’s WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn), debuting this Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Sunday on Peacock.

From filmmaker Maura Anderson (2022’s Kickback), the definitive and authorized documentary will track the life and storied career of a golf prodigy. Wie West began playing golf at the age of four; six years later, she became the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship. At 13, she was the youngest player to make an LPGA Tour cut and the youngest to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. By 16, she was a professional, garnering sponsorship deals from the likes of Nike and Sony. Five LPGA Tour wins later, including a U.S. Women’s Open title, Wie West officially retired from professional golf in July 2023. Click here for more info.

