NBCUNIVERSAL UNVEILS FULL LINEUP OF DIGITAL PARTNERSHIPS ACROSS DISTRIBUTORS AND SOCIAL MEDIA DESIGNED TO POWER CROSS PLATFORM FAN ENGAGEMENT FOR MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

New and Returning Partnerships to Elevate Audience Connection, Deepen Engagement and Expand Reach of NBCUniversal’s Coverage

NEW YORK, NY – January 28, 2026 – Advancing NBCUniversal’s commitment to deliver the most widely available Olympic Winter Games yet, the company today has revealed its full roster of digital partners for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Spanning across distribution platforms, including connected TVs, streaming TV players, MVPDs and v/MVPDs, and social media, the full lineup of partners will extend NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games, and drive comprehensive, cross-platform engagement for sports fans across the country.

“We once again will engage everywhere in the US media ecosystem through distribution and production partnerships to ensure America can watch, connect with and share in the most iconic and impactful event in sports,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “By leveraging the influence of distributors and reach of social platforms, we are enhancing program and content discovery and helping Olympic fans access the games anyway that works best for them.”

Complementing NBCUniversal’s massively consumed linear and streaming coverage, social media exploded for the 2024 Paris Olympics with unprecedented consumption and related content registering a record 6.55 billion impressions across NBC Sports social accounts. NBCUniversal has seen firsthand the extraordinary power the Olympics holds to unite audiences, spark cultural moments, and inspire fans.

In today’s digital landscape, that impact only accelerates as viewers engage seamlessly across every screen and platform. Looking ahead to the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, more than 85% of brand partnerships include a digital investment. That investment is coming to life through a comprehensive digital partner network, bringing together best-in-class brands across distributors and social media to extend Olympic impact.

CTV and v/MVPD Partners

NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be showcased across major partner platforms, including dedicated NBC Olympics hubs on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Hulu, Prime Video, Samsung, Sling, Spectrum, Verizon, VIZIO and YouTube TV.

The Olympics hub on Comcast’s Xfinity will aid viewer discovery and make it easy for customers to find Olympic content, no matter where it’s airing. Through personalized recommendations and seamless integrations throughout the viewing experience, Comcast’s Xfinity will ensure fans have access to every minute, every medal and never miss a moment of their favorite sport, team and athlete.

Starting February 6th, The NBC Winter Olympics Experience on Roku will drive viewers to all things Olympics, including clips, live events like the Opening Ceremony, highlights, and more. This dynamic destination will provide fast, intuitive access for fans of every event. Presented by American Honda (Honda and Acura), Carnival Cruise Line, Comcast’s Xfinity, Delta and Visa, this experience will once again be accessible via the Roku Home Screen, and will feature the interactive Medal Count, presented by Delta, where fans can keep track of medal standings of competing countries. For the first time, a prominent video feature on the Roku Home Screen will highlight select Team USA Men’s Hockey and all Figure Skating telecasts, offering a one-click option to dive into fan favorite events.In addition, Roku will build on its longstanding partnership with NBCUniversal to bring the spirit of the Olympic Village to Roku City, making the Winter Olympic Games more easily reachable than ever before.

Social Media Partners

Building upon the unprecedented social media success of the Paris 2024 Olympics, NBCUniversal is partnering with Meta, Overtime, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube, to aggregate excitement across every screen. Meta will provide an immersive social ecosystem, Overtime will deliver athlete-first, behind-the-scenes content, and Reddit will bring brands into real-time community discussions amongst passionate fans. Through TikTok’s community-driven sports and entertainment content, and YouTube’s expansive network, fans will experience the Games in dynamic, shareable ways.

Additionally, as previously announced, NBCUniversal’s Creator Collective is returning to Milan Cortina.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.