MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Manchester City Visit West Ham this Saturday, Aug. 31, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday Morning Multi-Match Window

Extensive Transfer Deadline Day Coverage Live on Peacock Friday, Aug. 30, Beginning at Noon ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 28, 2024 – Manchester United host Liverpool this Sunday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United fell to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-1, last weekend. Liverpool, one of four PL clubs to have won each of the first two matches of the season this year, topped Brentford, 2-0, last weekend as Mohamed Salah scored his second goal of the season. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

Coverage begins this Saturday, Aug. 31, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Arsenal hosting Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Everton v. Bournemouth (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Southampton (Peacock), Ipswich v. Fulham (Peacock), Leicester City v. Aston Villa (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Erling Haaland, who leads the Premier League with four goals this season, and Manchester City visit West Ham on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from London Stadium. Goal Zone follows West Ham-Manchester City at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by two matches live at 8:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Tottenham on USA Network and Telemundo and Chelsea v. Crystal Palace exclusively on Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes following Manchester United-Liverpool (11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) with Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

EXTENSIVE TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON PEACOCK ON FRIDAY, AUG. 30, AT NOON ET

This Friday, Aug. 30, Peacock will stream live Sky Sports News’ seven-hour Premier League Transfer Deadline Special beginning at Noon ET.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Arsenal making an early statement at Aston Villa, Arne Slot winning his first Liverpool home match, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):





Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 30 Noon Premier League Transfer Deadline Special Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 31 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 31 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 10 a.m. Everton v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 31 10 a.m. Brentford v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 10 a.m. Ipswich v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 12:30 p.m. West Ham v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 31 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Sept. 1 7:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Sept. 1 8:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 1 8:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sun., Sept. 1 10:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Sept. 1 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Liverpool Peacock Sun., Sept. 1 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

