NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED AT PHOENIX RACEWAY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 2, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Larson to Race for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET

Media Availability with Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Jarrett at NASCAR Championship Media Day in Phoenix This Thursday at 4 p.m. PT

23-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps to Narrate Opening Tease

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 28, 2025 – NBC Sports presents the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Below are the Championship 4 drivers vying for the Cup Series title:



Chase Briscoe : The two-time defending champion at Darlington, this will be Briscoe’s first Championship 4 appearance. The 2021 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has won three races this season, including crucial victories at Darlington and Talladega to advance to the Round of 12 and Championship 4, respectively.

: The two-time defending champion at Darlington, this will be Briscoe’s first Championship 4 appearance. The 2021 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has won three races this season, including crucial victories at Darlington and Talladega to advance to the Round of 12 and Championship 4, respectively. Denny Hamlin : The three-time Daytona 500 winner will make his fifth Championship 4 appearance in the hopes of winning his first Cup Series title. His win at Las Vegas in the Round of 8 was his sixth of the season and 60 th career Cup Series victory, moving him into 10 th place on the all-time list.

: The three-time Daytona 500 winner will make his fifth Championship 4 appearance in the hopes of winning his first Cup Series title. His win at Las Vegas in the Round of 8 was his sixth of the season and 60 career Cup Series victory, moving him into 10 place on the all-time list. William Byron : Byron’s third consecutive Championship 4 appearance will see the 2025 Cup Series regular season champion aim for his fourth victory of the season and second career win at Phoenix Raceway. Byron began the season by winning the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year, becoming only the fifth driver in history to win the iconic race in back-to-back seasons. He is pursuing his first Cup Series title.

: Byron’s third consecutive Championship 4 appearance will see the 2025 Cup Series regular season champion aim for his fourth victory of the season and second career win at Phoenix Raceway. Byron began the season by winning the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year, becoming only the fifth driver in history to win the iconic race in back-to-back seasons. He is pursuing his first Cup Series title. Kyle Larson: The only Cup Series champion in the field, Larson won the title in 2021 and now makes his third Championship 4 appearance since then. With three wins on the season, Larson looks to become the fifth driver to win multiple Cup Series championships since the NASCAR Playoffs “Chase for the Cup” format was implemented in 2004.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s edition of Countdown to Green will include full coverage of the path to Phoenix for all four championship drivers. Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history and Arizona resident, will narrate the opening tease. During his Olympic career, Phelps won 28 medals, with 23 of them being gold, and held numerous swimming world records.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 1997, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, and Hyak Motorsports co-owner Brad Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box, with Letarte joining for pre-race coverage.

Burton (2000, 2001) and Jarrett (1997) both own Cup Series victories at Phoenix.

NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long will surround Championship Weekend with comprehensive coverage on-site from Phoenix.

Diffey, Burton, Letarte, and Jarrett will have media availability at the NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway this Thursday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. PT .

Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV beginning this Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Analyst: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty, Steve Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Oct. 31

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

5:35 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 1

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 2

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



