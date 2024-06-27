NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES RACES AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY PRESENTED ON NBC AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 This Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network; Countdown to Green Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 4:30 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Embeds with Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski Race Teams During Stage Two in Nashville

2024 Pro Motocross Season Continues from Southwick, Mass., This Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 27, 2024 – NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage continues this week from Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 this Sunday, June 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250 this Saturday, June 29, at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This week’s motorsports coverage also includes:

NASCAR CUP AND XFINITY SERIES – NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

After a lengthy rain delay, Christopher Bell won both last week’s NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, moving into third in the Cup Series point standings (555 pts). Kyle Larson (620 pts) still leads the pack, with Denny Hamlin (580 pts) trailing in second. 2022 Cup Series runner-up Ross Chastain won last year’s Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Coverage from Nashville begins Saturday on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Noon ET. A 30-minute Countdown to Green on USA Network at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday leads into Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race coverage at 5 p.m. ET.

Cup Series practice and qualifying will air live on USA Network on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET ahead of Sunday’s live race coverage on NBC beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports coverage from Nashville will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski during Stage Two of the Cup Series race on Sunday on NBC. The Stage Two embeds feature an in-depth look on select drivers and their teams, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack. NBC Sports began its Stage Two embeds during its first race of the season in Iowa with Christopher Bell and Corey Lajoie. Last week’s Stage Two embed featured Marty Snider on the pitbox with Team Penske’s Joey Logano and his team in New Hampshire.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., June 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network Noon NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series – Victory Lane Review (New Hampshire) USA Network 4 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 USA Network 5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sun., June 30 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 NBC 3:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS – SOUTHWICK

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Southwick National this Saturday from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Mass., at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Jett Lawrence swept High Point Raceway earlier this month, taking the victory in the 450 Class and moving into third place in the points standings (163 pts), only trailing Chase Sexton (165 pts) and older brother Hunter Lawrence (171). Ty Masterpool (116 pts) earned his first career win in the 250 Class, but Haiden Deegan still owns the top spot (191 pts).

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for Southwick National gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto spoke with AMA Hall of Famer and Pro Circuit Kawasaki owner Mitch Payton on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel , Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporter: Adam Cianciarulo / Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app





Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., June 29 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Southwick National Peacock 1 p.m. Mon., July 1 Pro Motocross – Southwick National CNBC* 2 a.m.

*Encore presentation

