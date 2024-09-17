NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY YOUTH SPORTS STREAMING PLATFORM TO SHOWCASE COMPETITION FROM VENUES AT HOMEFIELD KANSAS CITY’S TOURNAMENT AND TRAINING FACILITY

As the “Official Video and Streaming Partner,” SportsEngine Play will Offer Homefield’s More than 3.5 Million Annual Visitors Access to Live and On-Demand Streaming

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2024) – NBC Sports Next today announced a new video streaming partnership with Homefield Kansas City, one of the nation’s preeminent youth sports facilities dedicated to providing elevated experiences for the more than 3.5 million athletes, families and fans who visit their venue each year. The multi-year partnership names SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next’s rapidly growing streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, as Homefield’s “Official Video and Streaming Partner,” which will feature live and on-demand streaming of more than 40,000 games played each year at Homefield’s competition venues.

“Homefield has created an ideal venue for young athletes to train and compete like the pros and we’re excited to showcase that great competition to a national audience on SportsEngine Play,” said NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh. “Through partnerships like this, NBC Sports Next is building a video streaming infrastructure for facilities, like Homefield, to better unite the teams, families and young athletes they serve around the sports they love.”

As the exclusive fixed-camera provider for Homefield Kansas City, SportsEngine Play will stream competition from every Homefield indoor playing surface, which includes 12 volleyball courts and 10 basketball courts. Each fixed camera is equipped with intelligent technology that can capture multiple angles of a competition and seamlessly integrate the video with SportsEngine Play, delivering immersive coverage of every game. Fans can view all games via a SportsEngine Play subscription either online or through the app.

Opened on March 8, 2024, the $65 million, multi-use Homefield Kansas City footprint is one of the largest in the U.S. and offers young athletes the opportunity to practice and play like professionals across more than 400,000 square feet of state-of-the-art competition and training space. The facility’s venues have been in high demand, having hosted at least one tournament every weekend since opening, with current bookings extending into 2026 and 2027.

Homefield also has used NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Motion software to help manage daily functions, such as payment collection, billing management, class and bookings management, and more. SportsEngine Motion is an all-in-one business-management technology platform, specially developed for the unique needs of class- and studio-based sports organizations and businesses.

“Our partnership with SportsEngine not only allows us to showcase Homefield’s state-of-the-art venues and the great competition played here to families and fans all over the U.S. through the SportsEngine Play streaming platform, but also allow us to streamline our business processes through its easy-to-use SportsEngine Motion management software,” said Kelce Ahern, Director of Operations, Homefield. “SportsEngine technology makes us more efficient and provides the flexibility we need to better serve our customers.”

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of young athletes and their families with the sports they love. The platform provides organizations, leagues and athletes the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.



About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.





