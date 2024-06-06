NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF 124th U.S. OPEN AT PINEHURST NO. 2 JUNE 13-16 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Nearly 300 Hours of U.S. Open Championship Programming Including Broadcast, Featured Groups, and Studio Coverage

Fridays With Smylie “Happy Hour” Coverage Features Smylie Kaufman Alongside 15th Hole on Friday Afternoon on NBC and Peacock

Peacock Presents Three Featured Groups in Each Morning and Afternoon Wave, U.S. Open All Access Whip-Around Show Hosted by Trey Wingo

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open Provides More Than 35 Hours of Live On-Site Pre- and Post-Championship Coverage Beginning Monday, June 10 on GOLF Channel and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 6, 2024 – NBC Sports will present comprehensive live coverage of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) beginning Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16, across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. Pre-championship coverage begins Monday, June 10, with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

In total, NBC Sports will provide nearly 300 hours of championship coverage surrounding the 2024 U.S. Open , including traditional Thursday-Sunday coverage, featured groups and streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage.

124TH U.S. OPEN

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings

· Dan Hicks/Brandel Chamblee

· Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon

· Terry Gannon/Notah Begay III

· Steve Sands/Gary Koch

· Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum

· Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporters

· John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / Roger Maltbie / Paige Mackenzie / Curt Byrum

Interviews

· Damon Hack / Kira K. Dixon

HOW TO WATCH (all times ET)

Thursday, June 13

· 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – USA Network

· 5-8 p.m. ET – Peacock

Friday, June 14

· 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Peacock

· 1-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

· 7-8 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, June 15

· 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

· 12-8 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 16

· 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

· 12-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

*all NBC coverage streams on Peacock

Numerous members of NBC Sports’ broadcast team have ties to the previous three U.S. Opens held at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999, 2005, and 2014:

Dan Hicks – play-by-play and reporter NBC Sports’ coverage at Pinehurst in 1999, 2005 and 2014. This marks his 25 th U.S. Open for NBC Sports

U.S. Open for NBC Sports Tommy Roy – produced NBC’s U.S. Open coverage at Pinehurst in 1999, 2005 and 2014. His 25 th U.S. Open for NBC Sports

U.S. Open for NBC Sports Brandel Chamblee – His first U.S. Open as analyst, competed in the 1999 U.S. Open (T-46)

Notah Begay – Competed in the 1999 U.S. Open and was an on-course reporter in 2014.

Steve Sands – Served as a reporter in 2014

Gary Koch – Served as a tower announcer in 1999, 2005 and 2014.

Arron Oberholser – Competed in the 2005 U.S. Open (T-9)

John Wood – Caddied for Hunter Mahan in the 2014 U.S. Open.

in the 2014 U.S. Open. Smylie Kaufman – Made his major championship debut at the 2014 U.S. Open

Jim “Bones” Mackay – Caddied for Phil Mickelson in the final group of the 1999 U.S. Open, as well as 2005 and 2014

in the final group of the 1999 U.S. Open, as well as 2005 and 2014 Roger Maltbie – Lead on-course reporter in 1999, 2005 and 2014 for NBC Sports

Paige Mackenzie – Competed in the North and South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst

Broadcast coverage will include the critically-acclaimed Fridays with Smylie “Happy Hour” hosted by Smylie Kaufman, who will be posted alongside the par-3 15th hole for a portion of Friday afternoon’s coverage on NBC and Peacock.

U.S. OPEN ALL ACCESS PRESENTED BY DELOITTE – EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

U.S. Open All Access Presented by Deloitte returns for a second consecutive year to provide whip-around coverage that will stream exclusively on Peacock. Hosted by Trey Wingo, U.S Open All Access will complement the traditional broadcast coverage, tapping into the main telecast, featured groups and more. Cisco is the Official Technology Partner of U.S. Open All Access and will provide technology to enhance the All-Access broadcast, including Cisco Web-Ex for interviews and the Cisco Pro Board for segments with Jay Croucher.

U.S. Open All Access will stream exclusively on Peacock from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET on Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

FEATURED GROUPS PRESENTED BY AMERICAN EXPRESS ON PEACOCK

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive U.S. Open coverage with expanded live featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing three morning groups and three afternoon groups each day of the championship. American Express is Presenting Sponsor of NBC Sports’ U.S. Open Featured Groups coverage. Featured groups coverage is also available on usopen.com and the USGA app.

· Play by Play: Steve Burkowski / Justin Kutcher / George Savaricas / Steve Schlanger / Tom Abbott / Todd Lewis

· Analysts: / John Cook / Craig Perks / Brad Dalke / Mark Rolfing / Johnson Wagner / Arron Oberholser

· On-Course: Jim Gallagher Jr. / Billy Ray Brown / Gary Christian / Tripp Isenhour

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. OPEN

Beginning Monday, June 10, NBC Sports will surround the championship with more than 35 hours of live on-site studio coverage on Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Paul McGinley and Paige Mackenzie will serve as analysts on primetime editions of Live From alongside host Rich Lerner, with Brandel Chamblee providing analysis in primetime early in the week and on the weekend. Coverage will also feature Johnson Wagner on-course throughout the week, conducting interviews during practice rounds and on the course in primetime following play to highlight pivotal moments from each round.

Monday’s Live From will also include coverage from the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, as Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer, Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson, Tom Weiskopf, and the 13 LPGA Founders get inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. Tuesday’s Live From will include coverage and reports from the USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award Ceremony, honoring 2024 recipient Tiger Woods.

Broadcast Team

· Hosts: Rich Lerner / Damon Hack / George Savaricas

· Analysts: Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Paige Mackenzie / Notah Begay III / Mark Rolfing / Gary Koch / Roger Maltbie / Brad Faxon / John Wood / Jim “Bones” Mackay

· Reporters/Contributors: Todd Lewis / Jaime Diaz / Kira K. Dixon / Eamon Lynch / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner

· On-Course: Johnson Wagner

Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Open * Monday, June 10 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13 8-10 p.m. Friday, June 14 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15 8-10 a.m. / 8-10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 8-10 a.m. / 7-9 p.m. *all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

