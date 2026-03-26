NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE CURLIN FLORIDA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

This Saturday Marks Five Weeks to the 152nd Kentucky Derby - Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET Live on NBC

Chief Wallabee is Florida Derby Morning Line Favorite at 2-1

Britney Eurton hosts Coverage with Analysts Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, and Handicapper Matt Bernier

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 26, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of key Kentucky Derby prep race with the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1), part of the 1/ST RACING TOUR, this Saturday, March 28, live at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Additionally, a highlight of the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and a live presentation the $225,000 Pan American presented by Rood and Riddle (G3) from Gulfstream Park will be aired on Saturday’s show.

Since the inaugural Florida Derby in 1952, the race has produced the Kentucky Derby winner on 26 separate occasions, which is more than any other Road to the Kentucky Derby prep race.

The Florida Derby will award a total of 200 Kentucky Derby Qualification points, with 100 going to the winner. The Gulfstream Park Oaks will award 200 Kentucky Oaks Qualification points distributed on a 100-50-25-15-10 basis to the top five finishers.

Chief Wallabee, trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, is the 2-1 morning line favorite in the Florida Derby. Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes winner Commandment is 5-2 on the morning line, while Holy Bull Stakes winner Nearly is 3-1 on the morning line.

Britney Eurton hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, analyst Randy Moss, and handicapper Matt Bernier, who will be at Gulfstream Park.

This Saturday marks the second of three consecutive Saturday evenings with Kentucky Derby prep coverage live on Peacock, continuing with the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) April 4 at 6 p.m. on Peacock.

For more on NBC Sports’ coverage of 1/ST RACING TOUR’s expanded spring showcase, click here.

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