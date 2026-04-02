NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE SANTA ANITA DERBY AND THE TOYOTA BLUE GRASS STAKES THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 4 AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Ahmed Fareed Hosts Coverage with Analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss and Reporters Britney Eurton and Kenny Rice

Kentucky Derby 152 is One Month from Today – Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Potente is 2-1 Morning Line Favorite in Santa Anita Derby

Further Ado is 8-5 Morning Line Favorite in Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2026 – With the 152nd Kentucky Derby one month from today, NBC Sports this weekend presents live coverage of two key prep races – the $500,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1) – Saturday, April 4, live at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. From Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., the Santa Anita Derby is part of the 1/ST RACING TOUR, while the Blue Grass Stakes is contested at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

The Santa Anita Derby will award a total of 200 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 100 allotted to the winner and 50 to second place. The Blue Grass Stakes will also award 200 Kentucky Derby qualification points distributed in the same fashion.

Potente who is trained by Bob Baffert is the 2-1 morning line favorite in the Santa Anita Derby. Cherokee Nation (5-2) is a top contender in the Santa Anita Derby and is also trained by Baffert. 2025 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) winner Further Ado (8-5) trained by Brad Cox is the morning line favorite in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage of the Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey and analyst Randy Moss. Britney Eurton (Santa Anita) and Kenny Rice (Keeneland) will serve as on-site reporters.

For more on NBC Sports’ coverage of 1/ST RACING TOUR’s expanded spring showcase, click here.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

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