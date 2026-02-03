NBC SPORTS SELECTS DATA-RICH GRAPHICS AND VIRTUAL SETS FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS

NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

NBC Sports to Utilize Chyron for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with Compelling Motion Graphics and Data Display

STAMFORD, CONN. – February 3, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected Chyron to provide technology for data-rich graphics for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of last year’s Summer Games, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

, featuring top events, stars, and stories comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina programming.

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize Chyron PRIME CG to produce live broadcast graphics to display names, athlete information, scores, statistics, leaderboards, headshots and more for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The full spectrum of top-tier design and data integration features in these Chyron technologies will be utilized, along with highly customizable playout Control Panels, enabling operators to display graphics and information quickly, accurately and on-brand throughout the Games in northern Italy, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“As we gear up for our coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, we are continuing our long-standing partnership with Chyron, built on a foundation of reliability and innovation. The advanced capabilities of the Chyron Prime platform, from real-time graphics to creative studio elements, empower our design teams to enhance live coverage and analysis. Its integrated data feeds enable fast, meaningful storytelling that gives viewers at home a deeper understanding of just how extraordinary these performances are,” said Stacey Georgiou, VP, Production Engineering.

Chyron has worked with NBC Sports for over 20 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events throughout the world.

“NBC Sports is not just a customer for us, but a strategic partnership that drives innovation,” states Chyron CEO Mike Truex, “and we are always excited to see those innovations driving content that delights the whole world at major events like the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About Chyron

Founded in 1966, Chyron pioneered digital broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built on almost 60 years of innovation and efficiency, the name Chyron is synonymous with broadcast graphics. Today, Chyron offers the industry’s most comprehensive software portfolio for live production professionals. The PRIME Platform encompasses CG graphics, touchscreen, video walls, venue control, and more. A diverse range of storytelling tools, including Paint for illustrated replay, Virtual Placement for virtual field markers for sports, and NewsTicker for ticker data management and display, as well as other offerings, round out the Chyron product portfolio. The award-winning Chyron LIVE brings many of these functionalities into a single cloud-based interface. Chyron is used by many of the biggest names in broadcast and Chyron products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows. Chyron helps broadcasters and content owners deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans at home, on the go, or in the arena.

Chyron is a brand of ChyronHego, headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. Privately held, and thus free from the volatility of short-term shareholder expectations, ChyronHego’s majority shareholder is Apollo Management, a leader in the growth of top technology companies.

More information is available at www.chyron.com.

