NO. 9 NOTRE DAME AIMS FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE VICTORY IN REGULAR SEASON HOME FINALE VS. SYRACUSE, PENN STATE HOSTS NEBRASKA, AND WASHINGTON VISITS UCLA IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL TRIPLEHEADER THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 22, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Saturday Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by Syracuse-Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Saturday Night Doubleheader of Nebraska-Penn State at 7 p.m. ET and Washington-UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 18, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2) aim for their ninth consecutive victory when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-7) in their regular season home finale at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, Nov. 22. Syracuse-Notre Dame kicks off NBC Sports’ Saturday college football tripleheader, which also features a pair of Big Ten Saturday Night games in Nebraska-Penn State at 7 p.m. ET and Washington-UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET, with both also on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame

No. 9 Notre Dame hosts Syracuse in their regular season home finale at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET. After an 0-2 start, the Fighting Irish have won eight consecutive games.

Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh, 37-15, on Saturday. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Malachi Fields, who led the Irish with seven receptions for 99 yards. Running back Jeremiyah Love continued his hot streak, compiling 167 scrimmage yards (147 rushing, 20 receiving), including a 56-yard touchdown run to open the game. Love ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards (1,135) and rushing touchdowns (14).

Syracuse fell to then-No. 18 Miami, 38-10, in their most recent game on Nov. 8. QB Rickie Collins threw for 85 yards, while running back Yasin Willis rushed for a game-high 63 yards. Wide receiver Elijah Washington-Baker scored the Syracuse touchdown, on a 17-yard pass from backup QB Joseph Filardi.

This will be the 12th matchup between Syracuse and Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish leading the all-time series, 8-3. Syracuse has not defeated Notre Dame since 2008, with the Fighting Irish winning the last five matchups.

Syracuse-Notre Dame will be called from Notre Dame Stadium by Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Nebraska at Penn State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3) visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-6) at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Nebraska leads the all-time series, 10-8.

Nebraska defeated UCLA, 28-21, in their most recent game on Nov. 8, led by first-time college starter QB TJ Lateef, who filled in for the injured Dylan Raiola. Lateef passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and added 31 rushing yards. RB Emmett Johnson, who leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,131), had 232 scrimmage yards (129 rushing, 103 receiving) and three touchdowns. Johnson is the first Nebraska 1,000-yard rusher since Devine Ozigbo in 2018 (1,082).

Penn State beat Michigan State, 28-10, for their first win under interim head coach Terry Smith. Running back Kaytron Allen, who ranks third in the Big Ten in rushing yards (917), ran for a season-high 181 yards and two touchdowns in the win. QB Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska-Penn State will be called from Beaver Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), who played quarterback for Penn State from 1979-1982, winning the 1982 national championship, and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Washington at UCLA

The Washington Huskies (7-3) visit the UCLA Bruins (3-7) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Longtime conference foes, UCLA leads the all-time series over Washington, 42-33-2.

Washington defeated Purdue, 49-13, on Saturday. QB Demond Williams Jr. passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jordan Washington rushed for a game-high 108 yards and a touchdown. WRs Decker DeGraaf (91 yards) and Audric Harris (90 yards) led the Huskies in receiving.

UCLA fell to No. 1 Ohio State, 48-10, on Big Ten Saturday Night last week. QB Luke Duncan, filling in for the injured Nico Iamaleava, threw for 154 yards and a touchdown. Rico Flores Jr. led all receivers with 59 receiving yards.

Washington-UCLA will be called from the Rose Bowl by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

College Countdown

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Syracuse-Notre Dame. The College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Host Jordan Cornette and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will join from on-site at Penn State. John Fanta will provide game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity presents new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock



7 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State

NBC, Peacock



10:30 p.m.

Washington at UCLA

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

