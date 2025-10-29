NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF DEBUT OF COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY

“He’s the best player in the Eastern Conference.”– Tracy McGrady on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

“It’s a process. When you’re changing the style of play, you have to remain patient. I think he’ll still get his 30 points because now he doesn’t have to work as hard in the first three quarters, and then in the fourth quarter the world is his oyster.” – Vince Carter on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ new offense

“As long as he’s available, they have the opportunity to do something special.” – Carmelo Anthony on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers

ON KNICKS

Anthony on the Knicks’ outlook: “How consistent can they be throughout the course of the season? We know they’re a deep team, we know Jalen Brunson runs the show, we know this is supposedly a new system, but the shots they’re missing will go in…Their toughness is what’s going to get them over the top.”

McGrady on the Knicks’ offense with new head coach Mike Brown: “My concern with Mike Brown is changing the offense. Brunson is used to having the ball in his hands, but I love that they’re putting him in different spaces to operate.”

Carter on adjusting to a new offense: “It’s a process. When you’re changing the style of play, you have to remain patient…I think he’ll still get his 30 points because now he doesn’t have to work as hard in the first three quarters, and then in the fourth quarter the world is his oyster.”

McGrady: “I remember in 2004 when I went from being the leading scorer in the NBA (on Orlando) to having to play with a big man (in Houston), shifting my game a little bit. I was kind of rusty being in that new system with (then-Rockets head coach) Jeff Van Gundy and Yao Ming. It’s a good sign that (Brunson) has picked things up three games in.”

ON BUCKS

McGrady on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee’s second option on offense: “He’s the best player in the Eastern Conference. You have to come in with a mindset that you have to do everything in your will to make sure you don’t let him down…When you’re not the main guy, you have to do the intangibles that lead to winning.”

Anthony on Bucks forward Myles Turner: “His spacing and rim protection make him the anchor of that Milwaukee defense. He’s a perfect fit next to Giannis. He’s steady, he makes winning plays, and I could see him being the No. 2 option.”

Carter: “This is an opportunity for (Kyle Kuzma) to be that second option.”

McGrady: “I’m looking at some of the young players. I like Ryan Rollins. I’m not saying he’s the second option for this team, but I love him running that point guard position.”

Anthony on if star players know who their No. 2 option is: “You know who you believe in. You know who you want to be in that bunker with you when you need it. A lot of times coming in (to the season), you know who your No. 2 is. Giannis knows who his No. 2 guy is. I think he’s putting the onus on Kevin Porter Jr.”

McGrady on the Bucks’ offense: “(Head coach) Doc (Rivers) needs to implement a system that accentuates the personnel of this team. Giving Giannis the ball and telling him to go one-on-one is not helping this team.”

ON WARRIORS

McGrady: “It’s a well-oiled machine. Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and it’s circled around the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen in Steph Curry.”

Carter: “That’s the beautiful thing about having a veteran team. When you’re trying to implement a new offense, these guys have been around so they’ve heard it before…When I walked in the locker room (as a rookie in Toronto in 1998), I was one of three young guys and everyone else was veterans of seven or eight years. I was a young guy with this guy (looks at McGrady), but everybody was able to bring me along with how to play the game.”

ON CLIPPERS

Anthony: “They’re going to be there. They know how to play, they know how to get it done, Kawhi (Leonard) is back and healthy. As long as he’s available, they have the opportunity to do something special.”

