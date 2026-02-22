NOTES & QUOTES – USA DEFEATS CANADA IN OLYMPIC MEN’S HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 22 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Jack Hughes wins it! The golden goal for the United States! For the first time since the 1980 Miracle, the United States takes the gold!” – Kenny Albert on USA defeating Canada in the men’s hockey gold medal game

“46 years to the day, the U.S. together, arm-in-arm, listening to the Star-Spangled Banner with American pride. From Milan, Italy, bringing a nation together in the name of sport and spirit and success. United States 2, Canada 1 in overtime, the U.S. wins the gold medal.” – Mike Tirico

“Unbelievable performance by Connor Hellebuyck today. Unbelievable. He’s the only reason why they have a gold medal with his performance today.” – Eddie Olczyk

“This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The USA hockey brotherhood is so strong…I’m so proud to be American today. So proud.” - Jack Hughes to Kathryn Tappen

“The Jack Hughes overtime golden goal that will be replicated by young hockey players will be shown over and over and go into the lore of American hockey.” – Kenny Albert

Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony Live at 2:30 p.m. ET with Primetime Presentation at 9 p.m. ET/PT, both on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 22, 2026 – This afternoon, in the final medal event of NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States defeated Canada 2-1 on Jack Hughes’ overtime goal in the thrilling men’s gold medal hockey game. The historic victory marked Team USA’s first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980.

Coverage began at 7 a.m. ET with NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico live at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher and Kathryn Tappen called the action. Prior to the game, Tirico interviewed honorary captains Wayne Gretzky (Canada) and 1980 Team USA hero and captain Mike Eruzione (United States). In addition, THE pregame show featured legendary hockey voice Mike “Doc” Emrick with a look at Team USA’s Tkachuk brothers, and actor Kurt Russell, who played 1980 Team USA coach Herb Brooks in the movie “Miracle,” narrating the opening tease.

A replay of today’s USA-Canada men’s hockey gold medal game will air at 4 pm ET on USA Network. A two-hour version of the game will air after late local news in all time zones on NBC. A replay of the game is available to stream now on Peacock.

NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina Olympic coverage continues today at 2:30 p.m. ET with the Closing Ceremony held at Verona Olympic Arena, and with Primetime Presentation at 9 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock.



At 5 p.m. ET, relive some of the most riveting moments of the 2026 Winter Olympics following live coverage of the Closing Ceremony on NBC and Peacock.



Following the “Best of Milan Cortina” – and leading in to the primetime presentation of the Closing Ceremony at 9 p.m. ET – will be the return of Sunday Night Basketball, featuring one of the most iconic rivalries in professional sports as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. – the future site of the men’s and women’s Olympic gymnastics competitions at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Coverage begins with Basketball Night in America, NBC Sports’ on-site NBA studio program, at 6 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC:

MEN’S HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL GAME: UNITED STATES VS. CANADA

PREGAME

Mike Eruzione to Mike Tirico on what it meant to win the 1980 Miracle on Ice game: “I’ve said this for years – other than being a police officer or a firefighter or somebody in the military who protects and serves our country, putting on a USA jersey is the greatest honor you can have. To be able to do it, to be able to compete, be able to win, in our case in 1980 in a time where our country was looking for something to feel good about, we come along. This is what’s going to happen tonight.”

Eruzione to Tirico on USA Hockey at the Milan Cortina Olympics: “This is the best American team that we’ve ever put on ice, as we saw with our women. Our women the other day, that’s the best women’s team we’ve ever put on ice, and they won a gold medal.”

Eruzione to Tirico on the importance of the USA-Canada game for the growth of the sport: “There is not a TV set in Canada right now that is not watching this game... [In the United States], the growth of this sport is incredible.”

Tirico on Team USA: “When that name is out there it brings people’s passion to the screen they want to watch. They want to see what they want to experience. In women’s soccer it happened in the World Cup in the Rose Bowl back in 1999, In men’s basketball it happened when the NBA players set up the Dream Team (at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics) and changed the landscape of the game internationally. But there is one Team USA moment that stands above any. It was February 22, 1980, when the U.S. hockey team, a bunch of college kids, beat the Russians in Lake Placid.”

Kenny Albert on the USA-Canada matchup: “The 44 players in uniform today all play in the NHL. Many learned how to skate as soon as they could walk. 18 of them have won Stanley Cups. They have all dreamed of this moment. An opportunity to bring home the gold.”

Eddie Olczyk on brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk: “They can do it all. They are the physical, emotional, and vocal leaders of Team USA.”

FIRST PERIOD

Olczyk on physicality: “There’s nobody more physical in the National Hockey League than (Canada’s) Tom Wilson.”

Kathryn Tappen on Matt Boldy after he scored the first goal of the game: “Matt Boldy’s dad, Todd, knew his son had something special on skates. Growing up, Matt and his brother would always play floor hockey...Matt would always have the floor hockey stick in his hand with the ball, working on his stick handling, working there on his knees. His hand-eye coordination is unbelievable. His stick handling, unbelievable. When you look back at that, sitting on the couch, him on the floor, and how that helped him develop unknowingly at the time, just impressive, and we’re seeing it unfold right here for an opportunity to win a gold medal.”

Olczyk on Matt Boldy’s goal: “Stepping up in the gold medal game. Looking for the first goal of the game...(Boldy) is so effective, a 200-foot player. He has this type of skill and offensive finish. Something that (Team USA head coach) Mike Sullivan needs from this line with Auston Matthews and Jake Guentzel.”

Boucher on the Auston Matthews - Jake Guentzel- Matt Boldy line: “Sullivan showed extreme patience with that trio, because he believed in them. He knew that with time they would find a way to gel.”

Olczyk on the men’s and women’s U.S. hockey teams: “There are a lot of young hockey players that will be inspired by both of the USA teams.”

FIRST INTERMISSION

Eruzione to Tirico during the first intermission on how it feels to be at the game: “It’s exciting because I know what they’re feeling. I know what it means to them...I feel the energy and the excitement that they feel and what it means to them to be able to perform.”

Matt Boldy to Tappen on nerves: “You got the excitement of the crowd, and you know everyone’s in it. But I think once it starts, it kind of cools down a little bit and we have done a good job managing that.”

Boucher on Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s performance in the first period: “He looked real sharp, and if you’re on the USA bench and you see that, you feel good about it. For Hellebuyck, couldn’t have been a more perfect 20 minutes.”

SECOND PERIOD

Olczyk on Auston Matthews: “One of the top goal scorers and I believe that when he is done playing, he will be the greatest American-born goal scorer in the history of the National Hockey League.”

Boucher on Hellebuyck’s performance while Team USA played three-on-five during the power play: “You talk about a turning point in a hockey game, they don’t get any bigger than that…Hellebuyck had to be huge, and he has been fantastic in the game. What I like about Hellebuyck, his size allows him to play a little bit deeper. He does not have to be overly aggressive because he’s such a big guy. That can be advantageous...The moment is not too big. He’s had the experiences, even if he has not come through in the big game.”

Olczyk on Wayne Gretzky in attendance: “Greatest Canadian of all time. No doubt about it.”

Olczyk on Team Canada prior to tying the game: “You are only down one and you have the fire power that they do…The Canadians have played from behind the last couple of games and have found ways to win games.”

SECOND INTERMISSION

Olczyk: “How perfect is this? A 1-1 game and a gold medal game going into the third period.”

Olczyk on Canada’s Cale Makar’s goal: “Cale Makar is the best defenseman in the world. There’s no hesitation about that.”

Dylan Larkin to Tappen on momentum: “They get a five-on-three, we get a huge kill. I thought we got momentum off that. They did tilt the ice by playing on top of us, and they got one. It’s a 1-1 game. It’s a one-shot game. Let’s go out there and get the next one.”

Larkin to Tappen on the message to the team entering the third period with a gold medal on the line: “Well, what’s there to say? 20 minutes, give it all you have. There’s nothing to say before. Let’s make it a special period.”

THIRD PERIOD

Boucher: “What more can be said about Connor Hellebuyck in this game? He is giving the United States a chance to win the biggest game in this tournament.”

Albert on Mike Sullivan’s pregame message to Team USA: “Mike Sullivan told his team before game one here in Milan, ‘The 1980 squad inspired a generation. Let’s try and do the same.’”

Albert on the end of regulation tied at 1-1: “This game will end in sudden death overtime. Who will be the hero in overtime? Next goal wins the gold medal. Tied at one through 60 minutes. Just spectacular.”

END OF REGULATION

Olczyk on Team USA and Hellebuyck: “I think they realized this game could have been 3 or 4-1. In that third, Connor Hellebuyck made a couple hell-a-buck of saves, especially the one off the paddle.”

Olczyk on Wilson: “He is the ultimate role type of player because he could go out there and change the momentum of a hockey game.”

Olczyk on 3-on-3 overtime format: “There is going to be chance after chance. The faceoff is so important right off the bat because you might not be able to touch the puck again. That’s the difference between gold and silver.”

Boucher on Canada’s goaltender Jordan Binnington: “That’s the one thing about Jordan Binnington in his career that he’s been able to do is make those timely saves. The most difficult thing for a goaltender is you don’t know when the play is going to come down to your end. You don’t know when you have to come up with the next save. It might be two minutes, it might be 22 minutes. You have to stay sharp. Binnington is one of the best at finding a way to stay in games.”

OVERTIME

Albert: “Jack Hughes wins it! The golden goal for the United States! For the first time since the 1980 Miracle, the United States takes the gold!”

Albert: “It was his brother, Quinn, with the overtime winner in the quarterfinal rounds against Sweden. And now Jack Hughes in a goal medal game to defeat Canada.”

Albert: “Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils is the overtime hero for Team USA!”

Albert: “Outshot 42-28 by Canada, it’s the United States in overtime. 1960 Squaw Valley, 1980 Lake Placid, and now 2026 Milan.”

Albert on Jack Hughes: “Traded in a couple of teeth for a gold medal.”

POSTGAME

Boucher on Team USA holding up a Johnny Gaudreau jersey: “They are playing homage to the late Johnny Gaudreau and there is Mr. and Mrs. Gaudreau. Johnny meant so much to a lot of these guys on this team. I live in the Philadelphia area, and I can tell you that Johnny Gaudreau is an absolute hero in the Philadelphia area in South Jersey. In particular, so many kids look up to Johnny Gaudreau and model their game after him.”

Olczyk: “Unbelievable performance by Connor Hellebuyck today. Unbelievable. He’s thereason why they have a gold medal with his performance today.”

Jack Hughes to Tappen on winning the gold medal in overtime: “This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The USA hockey brotherhood is so strong. We had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be an American today. So proud.”

Hughes to Tappen: “Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player tonight by a mile. Unbelievable game. Unreal game by our team. It’s just a ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team, but we’re USA. We’re so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country.”

Hughes to Tappen on what this win means for USA Hockey: “It’s everything. The USA hockey brotherhood means so much. Look at these guys. We’re such a team. We’ve been together for two weeks. We’re such a team. The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong and we’re so proud to win for our country.”

Tappen to Hughes: “Jack, the gold medal is coming home, and you are about to watch the American flag go up to the rafters and hear the national anthem. How many times did you dream that up?”

Hughes to Tappen: “I can’t even believe this. I mean it is such an unbelievable game. USA-Canada, that is such a good game. They have so many great players. We are a great team. That is exactly how we wanted to go. We wanted to go through Canada and beat them. It could have went either way tonight but that’s an unbelievable win for Americans.”

Olczyk: “The ‘80 team inspired a lot of young hockey players and opened up the door for American-born players, especially in the National Hockey League. You’ve seen what the women have been able to do, with their gold medal here in Milan. That will inspire young girls to play the greatest game in the world. This men’s team will certainly inspire the next generation of American-born players.”

Boucher: “The Canadians had a game plan and they executed it. They just weren’t able to beat Connor Hellebuyck.”

Boucher on Jack Hughes: “He’s not thinking about anything other than what he and his team were just able to accomplish.”

Olczyk on Matt Boldy’s first goal: “I would try to emulate the Olympians from 1980 and National Hockey League players that I emulated and idolized the next day at the rink. I would try something like what Matt Boldy did and that’s what this game is all about.”

Olczyk: “I love the emotion with the families in the stands acknowledging their loved ones. Dylan Larkin told us before the tournament started his wife would be here and they would have a party of 30 coming to Milan and sharing in this unbelievable experience of being an Olympian representing your country. You heard Jack Hughes say it, but to share it with your family because you can’t do it yourself. You need a lot of help along the way.”

Albert: “Mike Sullivan told us prior to Game 1 against Latvia, he told the team, ‘There had only been 37 men who earned gold medals at the Olympics representing the United States. There are now 25 more. And one of them, Brock Nelson – three generations of gold medals in his family.”

Olczyk: “It ain’t good to be Hughes, it is great to be Hughes.”

Tirico: “For the 12th and final time at these Milan Games, The Star-Spangled Banner. 12 gold medals for the United States. Both hockey gold medals. It’s the most gold medals ever won by Team USA at an Olympic Games. It comes down to the very last play of the very last event of these Games. The Jack Hughes overtime golden goal that will be replicated by young hockey players will be shown over and over and go into the lore of American hockey.”

Tirico on Gaudreau’s jersey: “You see the Gaudreau jersey everywhere. That is why these guys celebrate their teammates still with them. You can guarantee that every one of those players, all 25, are going to have that picture for the rest of their lives.”

Tirico: “The memory of Johnny Gaudreau touches all and was not far. His jersey hung in that locker room every game in this Olympics. All six wins for the U.S. and is proudly displayed like a flag.”

Tirico: “You talk about sports and you talk about the togetherness of a team. If you’ve ever been a part of a team, you know what it means. When we say lifetime bond, it means lifetime bond.”

Tirico: “And one of those empty feelings about the Olympics is that the head coach Mike Sullivan and the coaches don’t get a medal with the players. But they’ll get the photo, they’ll take and savor the memories. The players involved know that these guys did so much, especially bringing together a team of professionals from so many different places. Almost half the players who dressed for this game were going against a teammate on the other side, whether USA, Canada or vice versa, and they’ll go back and talk about the experiences and share it. But they put aside that contract and that sweater for country and flag.”

Tirico: “In 1960 just outside of Lake Tahoe, California, in 1980 in Lake Placid, New York, in North America in the United States where the U.S. won those gold medals, and because of a drought that almost lasted a half century, those teams are revered. They are held onto forever, and what happened today doesn’t take away from the greatness of those teams or the meaning that those teams have in U.S. hockey. But what you saw today was the build of a generation, inspired perhaps by that team that lost in 2010 in Vancouver on the Sidney Crosby golden goal in overtime or the team with T.J. Oshie and all those shootout goals in 2014. That’s when these guys are doing what you’re doing - watching on TV. They were young and they were living the dream.”

Tirico: “For all the young people out there, not just the hockey, but all the Olympics you’ve watched, those dreams are for now. Go chase them and go get them. Because our country loves sports and it brings us together unlike anything else.”

Tirico: “(Connor Hellebuyck) should be the one carrying the flag. Because he carried the team in the gold medal game.”

Tirico: “Undeterred, the U.S. hockey brotherhood defined by Jack Hughes. The winning goal that will be remembered forever and sent the chants of USA resonating through this building.And that team who knew how good that Canadian team was, who’ve gone up against these guys every night in the National Hockey League, know what they have done. They have laid a marker down for hockey in America. And Connor Hellebuyck with a save of a lifetime.”

Tirico: “46 years to the day, the U.S. together arm-in-arm listening to the Star-Spangled Banner with American pride. From Milan, Italy, bringing a nation together in the name of sport and spirit and success. United States 2, Canada 1 in overtime, the U.S. wins the gold medal.”

Hellebuyck to Tappen on his 41 saves for the gold medal: “It’s a dream come true. I love this group. We’ve had so much fun over here. We grinded, we battled. This is some of the best and most fun hockey I’ve ever played.”

Hellebuyck to Tappen on when the American flag raised to the rafters: “It still hasn’t truthfully sunk in. I’m looking forward to celebrating in the next 24 hours. Who knows how long it will last. It’s surreal. (The gold medal) is around my neck and it’s a dream come true.”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WOMEN’S 50KM

Schlanger on Jessie Diggins: “The perseverance has been impressive. Sometimes it’s not how you play the games, it’s how long you stay in the game, and Diggins has stayed in this race throughout, over two hours in.”

Schlanger on Diggins: “And for Jessie Diggins, the most decorated athlete in US Cross-Country history, her profound, gracious, and historic Olympic career comes to a close with a 5th-place finish.”

BOBSLED FOUR-MAN FINAL RUN

Leigh Diffey on Thorsten Margis with history on the line in the four-man final: “If this outfit wins gold, Margis will become the first male or female five-time gold medalist in bobsled. There’s a lot of history on the line here.”

Diffey as Germany secures gold in four-man bobsled: “Final turn, it’s gold for Germany! And it’s double gold for Johannes Lochner. He is going out on a high, Olympic champion in both two-man and four-man. And Thorsten Margis, his push athlete, becomes the first five-time gold medalist.”

***

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS—