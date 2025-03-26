 Skip navigation
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL PRO DAY STREAMS LIVE TOMORROW, MARCH 27, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published March 26, 2025 01:32 PM

Potential First Round Picks S Xavier Watts and CB Benjamin Morrison, QB Riley Leonard, and More Fighting Irish Draft Prospects Highlight NBC Sports’ Live Coverage This Thursday at 12:30 P.M. ET on Peacock

NBC Sports’ Tony Simeone, Joshua Perry, and Nicole Auerbach Host Coverage; Caroline Pineda to Report

Annual Spring Blue-Gold Game Presented Exclusively on Peacock on Sat., April 12 at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 26, 2025 – Potential first round NFL Draft picks safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison, quarterback Riley Leonard, and many more Notre Dame Football prospects highlight NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Fighting Irish’s 2025 Pro Day tomorrow, March 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NBC Sports host Tony Simeone, analyst Joshua Perry, a 2014 national champion at Ohio State and fourth-round NFL Draft pick in 2016, and insider Nicole Auerbach will host the live show with Caroline Pineda reporting from the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame prospects expected to appear include Watts, a two-time All-American safety and recipient of the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, annually given out to the nation’s best defensive player, and Morrison, who was named to the Freshman All-American team in 2022. Leonard, who helped lead the Irish to their first National Championship Game appearance since 2012 in his lone season with the team, is also expected to appear.

Next up for the Fighting Irish is the 94th edition of the Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame Football’s annual spring scrimmage, which will be presented exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC SPORTS COMMENTATORS

  • Hosts: Tony Simeone, Joshua Perry, and Nicole Auerbach
  • Reporters: Caroline Pineda

HOW TO WATCH – THURSDAY, MARCH 27

  • Exclusively streaming on Peacock: 12:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

NOTRE DAME PROSPECTS EXPECTED TO APPEAR INCLUDE:

  • S Xavier Watts
  • CB Benjamin Morrison
  • QB Riley Leonard
  • DT Rylie Mills
  • TE Mitchell Evans
  • DT Howard Cross III
  • LB Jack Kiser
  • EDGE R.J. Oben

–NBC SPORTS–