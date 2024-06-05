NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA PRESENTED THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices, Qualifying and INDY NXT by Firestone Race From Road America this Friday-Sunday

2024 Pro Motocross Season Continues at Thunder Valley National Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock to Also Exclusively Present IMSA’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio from Saturday, June 8-Sunday, June 9

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2024 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the first of four of the next five INDYCAR races on NBC. Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Six-time series winner Scott Dixon (216 pts) won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix last week to earn his second victory of the season and maintain his lead atop the points standings through seven races. Reigning series champion Alex Palou (198 pts) and two-time series winner Will Power (185 pts) round out the top three. Palou looks to win at Road America for the third time in four years (2023, 2021).

2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Scott Dixon 216 Alex Palou 198 Will Power 185 Pato O’Ward 160 Alexander Rossi 150

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the 14-turn road circuit Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Sunday from Road America will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee, Marty Snider, and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Detroit Grand Prix marked NBC Sports’ fourth-most-watched INDYCAR race ever on cable with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 681,000 viewers, up 12% from the 2023 INDYCAR/USA Network race TAD average. Additionally, last Sunday’s race finished with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 73,000, up 42% from last year’s Detroit AMA.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

· Analysts: Townsend Bell / James Hinchcliffe

· Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee / Marty Snider / Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., June 7 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America – Practice 1 Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., June 8 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America – Practice 2 Peacock 10:45 a.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America – Qualifying Peacock 1:45 p.m. Sun., June 9 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America – Final Warmup Peacock 10:15 a.m. INDY NXT Race Peacock 1:05 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: THUNDER VALLEY NATIONAL

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Thunder Valley National this Saturday from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colo., with the first race of the day at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. The premier class (450) will race first this week, with the intermediate class (250) racing second.

Jett Lawrence’s historic win streak came to an end at the Hangtown Motocross Classic last week, where Chase Sexton took the victory in the 450 Class with a come-from-behind effort in the second race. In the 250 Class, points leader Haiden Deegan won his second consecutive race to extend his points lead.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for Thunder Valley National gets underway at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock, with 450 Moto 1 coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

Nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto was joined by Racer X editor-in-chief Davey Coombs this week to recap all of the action from Hangtown on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel , Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

· Analyst: James Stewart

· Reporter: Jason Thomas / Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – NBC, CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., June 8 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock Noon-1 p.m. Pro Motocross – Thunder Valley National – 450 Moto 1 Peacock 3-4 p.m. Pro Motocross – Thunder Valley National – 250 Moto 1 and 450 Moto 2 NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock) 4-7 p.m. (Peacock) Pro Motocross – Thunder Valley National – 250 Moto 2 Peacock 6-7 p.m. Mon., June 10 Pro Motocross – Thunder Valley National CNBC* 2 a.m.

IMSA: MID-OHIO

IMSA heads to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, this weekend for the Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, and Ford Mustang Challenge series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio live on Peacock. Additionally, Peacock will present coverage of IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup action in Montreal, Canada.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course features 13 turns over the span of 2.258 miles per lap. Matt Plumb (830 pts) leads the Michelin Pilot Challenge points standings over co-runners up Riley Dickinson and Michael McCarthy (800 pts each), while Steven Aghakhani (1270 pts) leads the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge points standings over Miguel Villagomez and Brian Thienes (1080 pts each). This will be the season-opening race in the Ford Mustang Challenge series.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Dave Burns

· Analyst: Calvin Fish

· Reporters: Brian Till / Dillon Welch



Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., June 8 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Mid-Ohio Peacock 1:10 p.m. Ford Mustang Challenge – Mid-Ohio Peacock 2:15 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup – Montreal Peacock 5:50 p.m. Sun., June 9 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Mid-Ohio Peacock 8:10 a.m. Ford Mustang Challenge – Mid-Ohio Peacock 9:15 a.m. Porsche Carrera Cup – Montreal Peacock 9:35 a.m. Michelin Pilot Challenge – Mid-Ohio Peacock 12:15 p.m. Sat., June 15 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Mid-Ohio CNBC Noon* Michelin Pilot Challenge – Mid-Ohio CNBC 1 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--