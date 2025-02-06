OLYMPIC MEDALISTS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT IN NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF HISTORIC MILLROSE GAMES TRACK & FIELD MEET ON SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Olympic Gold Medalists Masai Russell, Marcell Jacobs, Cole Hocker, and Katie Moon to Compete at New York City’s Famed Armory

Paris Olympic 1500m Rematch: Silver Medalist Josh Kerr vs. Bronze Medalist Yared Nuguse in Prestigious NYRR Men’s Wanamaker Mile at 5:50 p.m. ET

Paris Olympic 1500m Gold Medalist Cole Hocker vs. Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m Bronze Medalist Grant Fisher in Men’s 3000m at 4:40 p.m. ET

Ato Boldon, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kara Goucher, Paul Swangard, and Lewis Johnson will Call the Meet from The Armory

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 6, 2025 – Olympic gold medalists such as Masai Russell, Marcell Jacobs, Cole Hocker, and Katie Moon take center stage under the bright lights of New York City during NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 117th Millrose Games this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The iconic meet, which was established in 1908 and has been held at The Armory in Manhattan since 2012, doubles as a stop on the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold.

The meet’s premier event, the NYRR Wanamaker Mile, doubles as a rematch of the Paris Olympic 1500m final in the men’s race as silver medalist Josh Kerr faces off against bronze medalist and two-time defending Wanamaker Mile champion Yared Nuguse. Kerr broke the two-mile indoor record at this meet last year before winning a world indoor title in the 3000m and Olympic silver medal in the 1500m. Nuguse, the U.S. mile record holder and Paris Olympic 1500m bronze medalist, looks to become the first man to win three consecutive Wanamaker Mile titles since two-time Olympic 1500m medalist Bernard Lagat won six in a row from 2005-2010.

The women’s side will see Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull (Australia) in the 3000m facing four-time NCAA champion and New York native Katelyn Tuohy. In the women’s NYRR Wanamaker Mile, Paris Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Georgia Bell (Great Britain) and U.S. Olympian Elise Cranny, coming off a pair of performances in Boston last weekend that saw her notch personal bests in both the indoor mile and indoor 3000m, are expected to compete.

Additionally, the men’s 3000m will see Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker face Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, in the first race between a U.S. Olympic 1500m medalist and 5000m medalist since 2016 Rio Olympic 1500m gold medalist Matt Centrowitz faced two-time Olympic 5000m medalist Paul Chelimo in 2018 – and only the second such matchup in U.S. history. This past summer in Paris, Hocker became only the fourth U.S. man to win Olympic 1500m gold, while Fisher became the second U.S. man to win an Olympic medal in the 10,000m since 1964.

Saturday’s meet is also expected to include a number of Olympians, such as Tokyo Olympic 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs, two-time Olympic pole vault medalist Katie Moon, Paris Olympic 110m hurdles silver medalist Daniel Roberts, two-time U.S. 100m Olympian Trayvon Bromell, U.S. 800m record holder Bryce Hoppel, and Paris Olympic 4x400m relay gold medalist and 17-year-old prodigy Quincy Wilson, who lowered his own high school indoor national record in the 400m to 45.66 at last weekend’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports’ 2025 indoor track & field schedule is highlighted by the USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, N.Y. (Feb. 23) and the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China (March 20-23).

How to Watch – Saturday, February 8 (all times ET) :



TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Feb. 8

4-6 p.m.

NBC, Peacock (LIVE)



--NBC SPORTS--