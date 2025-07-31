PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS EZRA FRECH AND HUNTER WOODHALL HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF USATF PARA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SATURDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Live Coverage from University of Oregon’s Hayward Field This Saturday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

First Time in History Para National Championships Will Be Combined with USATF Championships

This Weekend’s Event Determines Which Para Athletes Will Represent Team USA at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi from Sept. 26-Oct. 5

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 31, 2025 – Paris Paralympic gold medalists Ezra Frech and Hunter Woodhall headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 USATF Para National Championships this Saturday, Aug. 2, from iconic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This will be the first time that the Para National Championships will be held jointly with the USATF Outdoor Championships, which will also be presented across NBC and Peacock. Team USA had a successful 2024 Paris Paralympics with 38 medals (10 of them gold), the second-most of any country and only trailing China.

This event serves as the primary selection process to determine who will represent Team USA at this summer’s 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India, from Sept. 26-Oct. 5.

Frech is coming off a momentous Paris Paralympic campaign that saw him take home the gold medal in the 100m T63 and high jump T63, the latter of which he won with a Paralympic-record-jump of 1.94m. A rising sophomore at USC – the reigning men’s NCAA outdoor co-champions – Frech is the first above-the-knee amputee to be recruited to an NCAA Division I track & field program.

Woodhall, a five-time Paralympic medalist, won his first gold medal in Paris in the 400m T62 in addition to a bronze medal in the universal 4x100m relay. Woodhall is married to reigning Paris Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, who is also competing at Hayward Field this weekend.

Other notable Para athletes expected to compete include Paris Paralympic 100m T38 and 400m T38 gold medalist Jaydin Blackwell, who is the world record holder in both events, Paris Paralympic shot put F46 gold medalist Noelle Malkamaki, five-time Paralympic medalist sprinter Brittni Mason, and 21-time Paralympic track & field medalist Tatyana McFadden, the most decorated U.S. Paralympic track & field athlete in history.

Frech, along with fellow Paralympians Jamal Hill (swimming), Courtney Ryan (wheelchair basketball), and Josie Aslakson (wheelchair basketball), stars in Peacock’s sports docuseries ADAPTIVE, now available to stream exclusively on the platform. The series presents an intimate and in-depth look into the lives of these world-class Paralympic and their journeys from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics to the 2024 Paris Paralympics. To learn more, click here.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event alongside seven-time Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory.

Four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee will join Swangard and McGrory to call the USATF Outdoor Championships. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

How To Watch – Saturday, Aug. 2 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Sat., Aug. 2

4-6 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



4-7 p.m.

Peacock



