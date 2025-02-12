PGA TOUR’S THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL

The Genesis Invitational on GOLF Channel – Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Champions Chubb Classic from Naples, Fla. – Friday at Noon ET, Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Ladies European Tour PIF Saudi Ladies International – Thursday-Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, Saturday at 5 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 12, 2025 – This week’s live coverage on GOLF Channel is headlined by The Genesis Invitational at the South Course at Torrey Pines outside of San Diego, Calif., which replaces Riviera Country Club as host for this Signature Event due to the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires near Riviera.

Also this week, GOLF Channel presents coverage of the PGA TOUR Champions Chubb Classic from Naples, Fla., as well as the Ladies European Tour PIF Saudi Ladies International.

PGA TOUR: THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL

The Genesis Invitational, originally scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club, was moved by the PGA TOUR to Torrey Pines in San Diego because of the Los Angeles wildfires that have caused extensive damage to the Pacific Palisades, Calif., area. The Genesis Invitational is the third Signature Event of the season on the PGA TOUR. Tournament host Tiger Woods was scheduled to participate in the event but withdrew earlier this week following the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

The star-studded 72-player field includes 46 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

: Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Aberg

Collin Morikawa

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: CHUBB CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR Champions travels to Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., this week for the Chubb Classic.Stephen Ames was declared the winner of this event in 2024 after heavy rain Saturday night and an inclement weather forecast for Sunday forced cancellation of the final round.

Five-time winner Bernhard Langer, who did not play in 2024 because he tore an Achilles tendon while working out prior to the tournament, is in the current field. Langer won this event in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2022, and 2023. Coverage begins Friday at Noon ET and continues Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: PIF SAUDI LADIES INTERNATIONAL

The Ladies European Tour continues its season at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia with the PIF Saudi Ladies International. Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 5:30 a.m. ET. Saturday’s third round coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET.

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

Williams’s guests on 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel have included Nelly Korda, Bryson DeChambeau, Scott Van Pelt, and Andy Roddick. The show will also feature additional members of the 5 Clubs team, including former PGA TOUR players and analysts Johnson Wagner and Brendan De Jonge, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and golf enthusiast Jay Bilas, renowned golf architect Gil Hanse, broadcaster and former collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter, and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s Taylor Zarzour. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel airs live Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Cara Banks, Johnson Wagner, and Kira K. Dixon.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

3-4/8-9 p.m.

Friday

3-4/8-9 p.m.

Saturday

Noon-1/7-8 p.m.

Sunday

Noon-1/6:30-7:30 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

