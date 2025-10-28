SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON RECORD PACE THROUGH WEEK 8, AVERAGING 24.7 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Green Bay Packers-Pittsburgh Steelers – Featuring Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Facing His Former Green Bay Teammates for the First Time – Peaked at 28.2 Million Viewers in Second Quarter

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 28, 2025 – Sunday Night Football is averaging 24.7 million viewers this season across NBC and Peacock – the largest average audience through Week 8 in the 20-season history of the NBC SNF series – following yet another eagerly anticipated matchup, as Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers faced the Green Bay Packers for the first time.

Rodgers played 18 seasons for Green Bay, winning one Super Bowl and four NFL MVP awards with the franchise.

The game, a 35-25 Packers’ victory, averaged 25.5 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Packers-Steelers is the fifth SNF game in ’25 to average 25+ million viewers, the most ever in an SNF season through eight weeks .

Additional metrics and milestones:

Green Bay-Pittsburgh topped last year’s Cowboys-49ers (23.9 million viewers) to rank as the most-watched Week 8 game in 20 seasons of NBC SNF .

. Packers-Steelers audience peaked at 28.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock in the second quarter (9:15-9:30 p.m. ET).

SNF is off to its best eight-week streaming start ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 2.8 million viewers across Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, and NFL Digital platforms – up 9% from last season, based on data from Adobe Analytics.

