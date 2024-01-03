SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BEGINS WITH MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY IN ANAHEIM LIVE AT 8 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
2024 Season of Supercross Racing Kicks Off with Four Consecutive Weeks of Competition in California
Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2024 Supercross Season, Including 17 Exclusive Live Rounds
STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 3, 2024 – The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday, Jan. 6 from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California, starting live at 7:30 p.m. ET with exclusive pre-race coverage on Peacock followed by the race at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. The 2024 season of Supercross racing kicks off with four consecutive weeks of Supercross races taking place in California, with stops in San Francisco and San Diego, as well.
Saturday’s race is headlined by reigning SuperMotocross 450 world champion Jett Lawrence, who will be making his Supercross debut in the premier class. 2022 Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, in his return from an Achilles injury, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2023 Monster Energy 450 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton, and Jett’s older brother, Hunter Lawrence, who will be starting his rookie year in the 450 class, are all set to compete in the 450SX class.
In the Western Regional 250SX Class, 2023 SMX 250 runner-up Jo Shimoda, beginning his first season with Honda, and 2023 Western Regional 250SX Class runner-up RJ Hampshire each vie for their first title in a competitive field.
Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide additional live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Monday on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET.
31 races across Supercross and Pro Motocross will be presented across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff rounds and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.
Throughout the season, all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.
Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
- Analyst: Ricky Carmichael / James Stewart
- Reporters: Will Christien / Jason Thomas
How To Watch (all times ET)
- TV – USA Network, NBC, CNBC
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Network/Streaming
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Jan. 6
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live
|Peacock
|2:30 p.m.
|Exclusive Pre-Race Coverage
|Peacock
|7:30 p.m.
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race
|Peacock, USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 7
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race*
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Mon., Jan. 8
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race*
|CNBC
|1 a.m.
*Encore presentation
How To Listen (all times ET)
- Satellite Radio – NBC Sports Audio – Sirius XM Channel 85
|Date
|Coverage
|Radio Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Jan. 6
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race
|NBC Sports Audio – Sirius XM Channel 85
|8 p.m.
--NBC SPORTS--