SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND NOAH LYLES HEADLINE 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN TOKYO BEGINNING THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

Live Coverage of Track & Field’s World Championships Presented Sept. 12-21 from National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan

Team USA Olympic Gold Medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Cole Hocker, and Masai Russell Expected to Compete

Over 120 Total Hours of Live Coverage on Peacock Throughout Event

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 8, 2025 – Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 World Athletics Championships from National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, beginning this Friday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The biannual competition will be presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC.

NBC Sports will present over 120 hours of live programming, including eight hours on the NBC broadcast network (Sept. 13-14, Sept. 21), plus select windows on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock is the streaming home of the World Championships, with over 120 total hours of daily live coverage throughout the meet, including all event finals. NBC Sports’ full 2025 World Athletics Championships schedule is below.

Team USA is expected to be led by an elite lineup of Olympic medalists, including two-time reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist McLaughlin-Levrone. In place of her usual 400m hurdles race, in which she has set the world record six times, she will be competing in the open 400m at the World Championships for the first time in her career. McLaughlin-Levrone has not competed at an outdoor World Championships since 2022, when she won gold in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

Noah Lyles, coming off a Diamond League title in the 200m last month, is the defending world champion in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, becoming the first man to win all three events at a world championship since Usain Bolt in 2009, 2013, and 2015.

Team USA, who led the Paris Olympic track & field medal count with 34 medals (14 of them gold), is also expected to feature Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, Paris Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell, Paris Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay gold medalist Rai Benjamin, Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist and three-time defending 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway, three-time Olympic shot put gold medalist and two-time defending world champion Ryan Crouser, 2019 800m world champion Donavan Brazier, two-time defending 4x100m relay world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, and defending 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson.

In total, Team USA is expected to feature 58 Paris Olympians, 27 Paris Olympic medalists, and will be defending world titles from 2023 in seven individual events and four relays.

A strong contingent of international athletes are expected to compete in Tokyo, including two-time defending 1500m world champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), two-time defending 5,000m world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), defending 1500m world champion Josh Kerr (Great Britain), two-time defending pole vault world champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), defending 400m world champion Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic), and defending 400m hurdles world champion Femke Bol (Netherlands).

Notable races include the women’s and men’s 100m finals, expected to feature defending champions Richardson and Lyles, on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 9:13 a.m. ET and 9:20 a.m. ET, respectively; the men’s 1500m final, expected to feature, Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, and Kerr, on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 9:20 a.m. ET; and the women’s 400m final, expected to feature McLaughlin-Levrone and Paulino, on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 9:24 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard and Bill Spaulding serve as play-by-play announcers alongside four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee, and two-time Olympic distance runner Kara Goucher. Lewis Johnson serves as reporter.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Date

Events

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Fri., Sept. 12

Men’s 35km Race Walk

7 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s 35km Race Walk

7 p.m.

Peacock



Day 1 – AM Session

7:50 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

Day 1 – PM Session

5 a.m.

CNBC, Peacock



Men’s Shot Put Final

8:10 a.m.

Peacock



Day 1 – PM Session

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*



Day 2 – AM Session

6:50 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Marathon

7 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Sun., Sept. 14

Day 2 – PM Session

5:30 a.m.

CNBC, Peacock



Women’s Discus Final

6:10 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Long Jump Final

7:40 a.m.

Peacock



Day 2 – PM Session

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*



Day 3 – AM Session

6:50 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Marathon

7 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Mon., Sept. 15

Day 3 – PM Session

5:15 a.m.

Peacock



Day 3 – PM Session

6:30 a.m.

USA Network



Men’s Pole Vault Final

7:10 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Hammer Final

8 a.m.

Peacock

Tues., Sept. 16

Day 4 – PM Session

5:35 a.m.

Peacock



Day 4 – PM Session

6:30 a.m.

USA Network



Men’s High Jump Final

7:35 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Hammer Throw Final

8 a.m.

Peacock

Weds., Sept. 17

Day 5 – PM Session

5:05 a.m.

Peacock



Day 5 – PM Session

6 a.m.

USA Network



Women’s Pole Vault Final

7:10 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Long Jump Final

7:50 a.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Sept. 18

Day 6 – PM Session

5:05 a.m.

Peacock



Day 6 – PM Session

6 a.m.

USA Network



Men’s Javelin Throw Final

6:20 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Triple Jump Final

7:55 a.m.

Peacock

Fri., Sept. 19

Day 7 – PM Session

4:23 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Heptathlon High Jump Group A and B

5:20 a.m.

Peacock



Day 7 – PM Session

7 a.m.

USA Network



Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Group A and B

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Triple Jump Final

7:50 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s 20km Race Walk

6:30 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s 20km Race Walk

8:50 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon Long Jump Group A and B

9:05 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump Group A and B

10:30 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon Shot Put Group A and B

10:45 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

Day 8 – PM Session

6 a.m.

CNBC, Peacock



Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw Group A and B

6 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon High Jump Group A and B

6:05 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Shot Put Final

6:55 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Javelin Throw Final

8:05 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Marathon

9:30 a.m.

CNBC*



Men’s Decathlon Discus Group A

8:55 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon Discus Group B

10:05 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault Group A

10:35 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault Group B

11:20 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Sept. 21

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Group A

4:35 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Decathlon Javelin Group B

5:45 a.m.

Peacock



Day 9 – PM Session

6:30 a.m.

CNBC, Peacock



Women’s High Jump Final

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Discus Throw Final

7 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Marathon

8:30 a.m.

CNBC*



Finals Highlights

12 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*



*Encore presentation

