2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Notre Dame - Press Box1.png
NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY TWO NOVEMBER PRIMETIME GAMES AND MATCHUPS WITH TRADITIONAL RIVALS ON NBC AND PEACOCK
US Gymnastics Champs - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES AIMS FOR RECORD-NINTH U.S. ALL-AROUND TITLE HEADLINING 2024 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
THE 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK, GOLF CHANNEL & USA NETWORK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
DWYANE WADE AND LACHINA ROBINSON TO JOIN NOAH EAGLE ON NBCUNIVERSAL’S TEAM USA BASKETBALL COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARY CARILLO, ANDREA JOYCE, AND JIMMY ROBERTS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024, CONTINUING DISTINGUISHED DECADES-LONG OLYMPIC MEDIA ROLES
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
TOKYO OLYMPIC MEN’S 1500M GOLD VS. SILVER MEDAL REMATCH HEADLINES DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK & CNBC

Published May 29, 2024 04:26 PM

Tokyo Olympic 1500m Gold Medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs. Silver Medalist Timothy Cheruiyot Tomorrow Live from Oslo at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock; Reigning 100m Olympic Gold Medalist Marcell Jacobs Also Expected to Race

Jenna Prandini, Femke Bol, and Shamier Little Headline Paris Olympic Hopefuls Competing at Stockholm Diamond League Meet this Sunday, June 2, at Noon ET on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2024 – The Tokyo Olympic 1500m rematch between gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen and silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot headlines NBC Sports’ Diamond League track & field doubleheader this week, beginning with the Oslo Diamond League meet from storied Bislett Stadium in the Norwegian capital tomorrow, May 30, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. Coverage concludes with the Stockholm Diamond League meet from Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden this Sunday, June 2, at Noon ET on Peacock.

Norwegian star Ingebrigtsen, coming off a runner-up finish in last week’s thrilling Bowerman Mile that saw him run the second-fastest mile of 2024 in 3:45.60, is expected to compete in his signature event against an elite field including Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist and four-time Diamond League 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) and Australian mile record holder Olli Hoare. Additionally, fellow countryman and reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Karsten Warholm is expected to race 2022 world champion Alison dos Santos (Brazil) in front of his home crowd.

In the men’s 100m, reigning 100m Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs (Italy) is expected to face four-time Olympic medalist Yohan Blake (Jamaica) and looks to become the first man since Usain Bolt (2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio) and only third overall to win consecutive Olympic 100m titles later this summer.

Both meets are expected to feature two-time Olympian Jenna Prandini facing off against two-time reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) in the women’s 200m, while Stockholm will feature reigning 400m hurdles world champions Femke Bol (Netherlands) competing in her signature event, 2024 800m world indoor champion Bryce Hoppel and 2022 1500m world champion Jake Wightman (Great Britain) in the 800m, and reigning Olympic discus gold medalist and two-time world champion Daniel Ståhl competing in front of his home crowd.

Additionally, 2023 world 400m hurdles silver medalist Shamier Little, the U.S. pole vault trio of reigning Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen, 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks, and American record holder KC Lightfoot, along with two-time reigning shot put world champion Chase Jackson, are all expected to compete in the Swedish capital.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the Oslo and Stockholm Diamond League events, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee for both.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – TRACK & FIELD

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30-Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date
Location
Time
Platform
Thurs., May 30
Oslo
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., June 1
Oslo
10 a.m.
CNBC*
Sun., June 2
Stockholm
Noon
Peacock

Stockholm
2 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Thurs., May 30
Oslo
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., June 1
Oslo
10 a.m.
CNBC*
Sun., June 2
Stockholm
Noon
Peacock

Stockholm
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Sun., July 7
Paris
1 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Fri., July 12
Monaco
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., July 13
Monaco
3 p.m.
CNBC*
Sat., July 20
London
9 a.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Thurs., Aug. 22
Lausanne
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 25
Silesia
10 a.m.
Peacock

Lausanne
Noon
CNBC*

Silesia
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Aug. 30
Rome
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 31
Rome
7 p.m.
CNBC*
Thurs., Sept. 5
Zurich
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 7
Zurich
7:30 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Sept. 13
Brussels (Diamond League Final)
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 14
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

Brussels
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Sept. 15
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--