TOKYO OLYMPIC MEN’S 1500M GOLD VS. SILVER MEDAL REMATCH HEADLINES DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK & CNBC

Tokyo Olympic 1500m Gold Medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs. Silver Medalist Timothy Cheruiyot Tomorrow Live from Oslo at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock; Reigning 100m Olympic Gold Medalist Marcell Jacobs Also Expected to Race

Jenna Prandini, Femke Bol, and Shamier Little Headline Paris Olympic Hopefuls Competing at Stockholm Diamond League Meet this Sunday, June 2, at Noon ET on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2024 – The Tokyo Olympic 1500m rematch between gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen and silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot headlines NBC Sports’ Diamond League track & field doubleheader this week, beginning with the Oslo Diamond League meet from storied Bislett Stadium in the Norwegian capital tomorrow, May 30, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. Coverage concludes with the Stockholm Diamond League meet from Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden this Sunday, June 2, at Noon ET on Peacock.

Norwegian star Ingebrigtsen, coming off a runner-up finish in last week’s thrilling Bowerman Mile that saw him run the second-fastest mile of 2024 in 3:45.60, is expected to compete in his signature event against an elite field including Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist and four-time Diamond League 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) and Australian mile record holder Olli Hoare. Additionally, fellow countryman and reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Karsten Warholm is expected to race 2022 world champion Alison dos Santos (Brazil) in front of his home crowd.

In the men’s 100m, reigning 100m Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs (Italy) is expected to face four-time Olympic medalist Yohan Blake (Jamaica) and looks to become the first man since Usain Bolt (2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio) and only third overall to win consecutive Olympic 100m titles later this summer.

Both meets are expected to feature two-time Olympian Jenna Prandini facing off against two-time reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) in the women’s 200m, while Stockholm will feature reigning 400m hurdles world champions Femke Bol (Netherlands) competing in her signature event, 2024 800m world indoor champion Bryce Hoppel and 2022 1500m world champion Jake Wightman (Great Britain) in the 800m, and reigning Olympic discus gold medalist and two-time world champion Daniel Ståhl competing in front of his home crowd.

Additionally, 2023 world 400m hurdles silver medalist Shamier Little, the U.S. pole vault trio of reigning Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen, 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks, and American record holder KC Lightfoot, along with two-time reigning shot put world champion Chase Jackson, are all expected to compete in the Swedish capital.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the Oslo and Stockholm Diamond League events, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee for both.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – TRACK & FIELD

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Thurs., May 30

Oslo

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 1

Oslo

10 a.m.

CNBC*

Sun., June 2

Stockholm

Noon

Peacock



Stockholm

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Sun., July 7

Paris

1 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Fri., July 12

Monaco

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 13

Monaco

3 p.m.

CNBC*

Sat., July 20

London

9 a.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Thurs., Aug. 22

Lausanne

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 25

Silesia

10 a.m.

Peacock



Lausanne

Noon

CNBC*



Silesia

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Aug. 30

Rome

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 31

Rome

7 p.m.

CNBC*

Thurs., Sept. 5

Zurich

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

Zurich

7:30 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Sept. 13

Brussels (Diamond League Final)

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*



Brussels

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Sept. 15

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*



*Encore presentation

