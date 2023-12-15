Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former elite sprinters charged in doping case
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Week 15 Expected Points: Let Jayden Reed Cook vs. Bucs
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 15
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Top Clips
Positive start for Tiger, Charlie Woods at Pro-Am
Tiger and Charlie Woods’ swing analysis at the PNC
Tiger, Charlie tee off at PNC Championship Pro-Am
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former elite sprinters charged in doping case
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Week 15 Expected Points: Let Jayden Reed Cook vs. Bucs
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 15
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Top Clips
Positive start for Tiger, Charlie Woods at Pro-Am
Tiger and Charlie Woods’ swing analysis at the PNC
Tiger, Charlie tee off at PNC Championship Pro-Am
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
READ NOW
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the NFL season
Close
NFL
New York Giants
Randy Bullock
Randy
Bullock
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Giants up 10-7 after Bailey Zappe interception
The Giants used a Mac Jones interception to take a lead in the first half and they turned a Bailey Zappe giveaway into another one in the fourth quarter.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Randy Bullock
NYG
Kicker
#46
Randy Bullock to remain starting kicker for NYG
Cade York
NYG
Kicker (FG)
#3
Cade York to compete for Giants kicking job
Randy Bullock
NYG
Kicker (FG)
#14
Giants sign Randy Bullock to replace injured Gano
Graham Gano
NYG
Kicker
#9
Graham Gano (knee) heading to injured reserve
Randy Bullock
NYG
Kicker
#46
Titans release K Randy Bullock
Wink Martindale: Kayvon Thibodeaux has no ceiling, is becoming a football savant
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Darren Waller limited in first practice after being designated for return
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Galaxy Brains: Levis and the QB slide
Week 15 preview: Giants vs. Saints
Giants designate Darren Waller for return from injured reserve
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad