nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Giants work out four kickers, including Randy Bullock

  
Published September 16, 2024 05:44 PM

Giants kicker Graham Gano aggravated his groin on the opening kickoff Sunday, and he will miss a few weeks with his injury.

The Giants have Jude McAtamney on their practice squad, but as coach Brian Daboll said they would earlier Monday, the Giants worked out four kickers.

Randy Bullock, Zane Gonzalez, Riley Patterson and Tanner Brown were in town for a tryout.

Bullock made five of six field goals and all 10 extra points in six games with the Giants last season. He also played with the team in 2016 and has had stops with the Texans, Jets, Steelers, Bengals, Lions and Titans.

Patterson has kicked in games for the Lions, Jaguars and Browns, going 59-of-67 (88.1 percent) on field goals with a long of 53.

Brown signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2023. The Rams waived him Aug. 13, and he has yet to kick in a regular-season game.

Gonzalez, originally a seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2017, has spent time with the Browns, Cardinals, Lions, Panthers and 49ers. He has made 91-of-113 field goal attempts (80.5 percent), with a long of 57.