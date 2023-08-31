 Skip navigation
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag lead wounded sides into the Emirates Stadium for a marquee meeting

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
How can Man United solve woes amid 'toxicity'?
August 29, 2023 02:36 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis discuss why Manchester United seem to struggle mentally every week and what lies at the root of the rot at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are strong favorites to beat Raphael Varane-less Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but all bets are off when this rivalry is renewed in the Premier League (Watch live at 11:30am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Gunners enter the game with seven points from nine in league play, just one more than Man Utd’s collected, but their performances have been more consistent and controlling than the Red Devils.

Arsenal has been miserly in chances conceded but have not finished its chances with aplomb in a pair of two-goal wins and a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Man United, meanwhile, dodged bullets in one-goal wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford while getting nothing from a 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)

TV channel: NBC
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Manchester United team news, lineup options
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Is this the week we see big forward Rasmus Hojlund make his Manchester United debut? The big man’s in training.

Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo are all missing for the trip to London.

Varane and the pair of injured left backs will ask a lot of Erik ten Hag, who has Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire amongst his back line options.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both feel due for a goal-scoring outburst, but Arsenal’s been stingy at the back.
Arsenal team news, lineup options
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Eddie Nketiah’s working through some knee problems but hasn’t been ruled out of the match and has been called up for England duty by Gareth Southgate.

Jurrien Timber remains out with his ACL injury while Mohamed Elneny has yet to return from a long-term knee injury.

Gabriel Jesus returned to action off the subs’ bench and could be fit for a bigger role against the Red Devils.