Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal are strong favorites to beat Raphael Varane-less Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but all bets are off when this rivalry is renewed in the Premier League (Watch live at 11:30am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ).

The Gunners enter the game with seven points from nine in league play, just one more than Man Utd’s collected, but their performances have been more consistent and controlling than the Red Devils.

Arsenal has been miserly in chances conceded but have not finished its chances with aplomb in a pair of two-goal wins and a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Man United, meanwhile, dodged bullets in one-goal wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford while getting nothing from a 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)