Raphael Varane injury latest: Manchester United star CB out for ‘weeks’

Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United’s marquee clash with Arsenal on Sunday, the club says, though according to reports it could be a longer spell on the sidelines for the French center back.

The BBC reports that Varane will miss a few weeks but that ‘club sources’ say it won’t be as many as the six mentioned elsewhere, having left at halftime of United’s 3-2 comeback win over Forest at the weekend.

[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

The club has Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire its in center back ranks and could also extend Jonny Evans’ short-term deal.

United improved its Varane-less performances under Erik ten Hag, but the club is unquestionably better in Premier League play when he’s at the back.

Manchester United 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons

with Varane in Premier League: 24W-13D-8L — 1.89 points per game

without Varane in PL: 15W-3D-13L — 1.54 points per game

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Varane has missed Premier League time with a groin injury (two games), hamstring injury (six games), illness (one game, twice), a muscular injury (three games), a leg injury (three games), and another foot injury (five games).