 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_pff_pennwestv_230830.jpg
Top impact players in Penn State vs. West Virginia
nbc_golf_trippstopshotsaugustv2_230830.jpg
Tripp’s top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_pff_pennwestv_230830.jpg
Top impact players in Penn State vs. West Virginia
nbc_golf_trippstopshotsaugustv2_230830.jpg
Tripp’s top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Raphael Varane injury latest: Manchester United star CB out for ‘weeks’

  
Published August 30, 2023 01:06 PM

Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United’s marquee clash with Arsenal on Sunday, the club says, though according to reports it could be a longer spell on the sidelines for the French center back.

The BBC reports that Varane will miss a few weeks but that ‘club sources’ say it won’t be as many as the six mentioned elsewhere, having left at halftime of United’s 3-2 comeback win over Forest at the weekend.

[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

The club has Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire its in center back ranks and could also extend Jonny Evans’ short-term deal.

United improved its Varane-less performances under Erik ten Hag, but the club is unquestionably better in Premier League play when he’s at the back.

Manchester United 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons
with Varane in Premier League: 24W-13D-8L — 1.89 points per game
without Varane in PL: 15W-3D-13L — 1.54 points per game

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Varane has missed Premier League time with a groin injury (two games), hamstring injury (six games), illness (one game, twice), a muscular injury (three games), a leg injury (three games), and another foot injury (five games).