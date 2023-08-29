Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side eased past Luton Town 3-0 last week for their first win under the Argentine coach and Raheem Sterling scored two and set up Nicolas Jackson for another as the England international is really stepping up and into a leadership role. Now they have their first win on the board for the season, Chelsea’s next step is to improve the balance in their team.

After leading 2-0 after just four minutes at Old Trafford, Forest lost 3-2 at Manchester United last weekend in a wild game. Steve Cooper’s side are incredibly dangerous on the break and from set pieces and Taiwo Awoniyi continues to deliver goals galore as he’s started this season the way he finished off last season: on fire. With doubts swirling about the future of Brennan Johnson at Forest, Cooper is going to need other attackers to step up and they certainly have the players to cause surprises this season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, start time, stream link