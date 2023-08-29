Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side eased past Luton Town 3-0 last week for their first win under the Argentine coach and Raheem Sterling scored two and set up Nicolas Jackson for another as the England international is really stepping up and into a leadership role. Now they have their first win on the board for the season, Chelsea’s next step is to improve the balance in their team.
After leading 2-0 after just four minutes at Old Trafford, Forest lost 3-2 at Manchester United last weekend in a wild game. Steve Cooper’s side are incredibly dangerous on the break and from set pieces and Taiwo Awoniyi continues to deliver goals galore as he’s started this season the way he finished off last season: on fire. With doubts swirling about the future of Brennan Johnson at Forest, Cooper is going to need other attackers to step up and they certainly have the players to cause surprises this season.
How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, start time, stream link
Kick off: 10am ET
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com
Nottingham Forest have some big injuries to deal with defensively but the main issue is going to be whether or not Brennan Johnson is still around by the time this game arrives.
Johnson is being chased by Tottenham, among others, and losing the young Welsh forward would be a big blow for Forest.
Gibbs-White and Awoniyi have been leading Forest’s attack alongside Johnson, while new signing Anthony Elanga has been very good off the bench.
OUT: Felipe (knee), Omar Richards (groin), Wayne Hennessey (knee), Joe Worral (suspended), Scott McKenne (knock), Orel Mangala (knock)
Chelsea are without 10 players right now and Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted to get to the international break and hopefully have a big chunk of them back fit and available in mid-September.
Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson will continue to be the main threats up top, while Enzo Fernandez playing in a more advanced role ahead of Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher worked very well against Luton. Malo Gusto has also slotted in very nicely for the injured Reece James at right wing-back.
OUT: Reece James (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Benoit Badiashile (thigh) Armando Broja (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Romeo Lavia (fitness), Mykhailo Mudryk (other)