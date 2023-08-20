Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, first step of sprint double
MX Budds Creek 2023 Aaron Plessinger pops champagne.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 27 at Budds Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230820.jpg
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230820.jpg
Moyes: West Ham’s win ‘extremely satisfying’
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230820.jpg
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, first step of sprint double
MX Budds Creek 2023 Aaron Plessinger pops champagne.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 27 at Budds Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230820.jpg
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230820.jpg
Moyes: West Ham’s win ‘extremely satisfying’
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230820.jpg
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal make the tricky trip to south London, where Selhurst Park will be a cauldron of noise on Monday night

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 2
August 17, 2023 11:58 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the Premier League table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 2.

Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season wraps up on Monday, when title hopefuls Arsenal travel from north to south London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Gunners were victorious, if unspectacular, on opening day, knocking off Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home. “I think we deserved to win,” Arteta said after the game. “But we didn’t kill the game and 2-0 in the Premier League is a really dangerous [score].” Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s side, as summer signings Declan Rice ($138 million), Kai Havertz ($83 million) and Jurrien Timber ($48 million) all made their Arsenal debut. Timber’s first season at the club is perhaps already over, though, after the 22-year-old Dutch defender tore his ACL early in the second half.

On the bright side for Arsenal, David Raya was signed from Brentford this week, leading to questions over Aaron Ramsdale’s place as the starting goalkeeper. Arteta didn’t come out and say there was going to be a ‘keeper competition, but he didn’t say there wouldn’t be either: “We want two players per position… you saw what happened to Jurrien, it can happen to our goalkeeper, it happened to [Real Madrid’s Thibaut] Courtois.”

Last week was a very, very good week for Crystal Palace, starting with a 1-0 victory away to newly promoted Sheffield United on the weekend, and the announcement that prized attacker Michael Olise had not only rejected a transfer to Chelsea but also signed a new four-year contract. Manager Roy Hodgson was, predictably, thrilled with the news. “It’s the best possible news we could have,” he said. “I had been concerned — it’s always concerning when a club of Chelsea’s stature take an interest in a player, and people will suggest that a move to them might be the best bet.” Especially good news following Wilfried Zaha’s exit (on a free transfer) this summer.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Monday (August 21)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Arsenal
By
Andy Edwards
  

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Mohamed Elneny (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Folarin Balogun (foot), Albert Sambi Lokonga (undisclosed)
Team news - Crystal Palace
By
Andy Edwards
  

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (thigh), Matheus Franca (back), Will Hughes (knee)