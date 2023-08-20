Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season wraps up on Monday, when title hopefuls Arsenal travel from north to south London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners were victorious, if unspectacular, on opening day, knocking off Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home. “I think we deserved to win,” Arteta said after the game. “But we didn’t kill the game and 2-0 in the Premier League is a really dangerous [score].” Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s side, as summer signings Declan Rice ($138 million), Kai Havertz ($83 million) and Jurrien Timber ($48 million) all made their Arsenal debut. Timber’s first season at the club is perhaps already over, though, after the 22-year-old Dutch defender tore his ACL early in the second half.

On the bright side for Arsenal, David Raya was signed from Brentford this week, leading to questions over Aaron Ramsdale’s place as the starting goalkeeper. Arteta didn’t come out and say there was going to be a ‘keeper competition, but he didn’t say there wouldn’t be either: “We want two players per position… you saw what happened to Jurrien, it can happen to our goalkeeper, it happened to [Real Madrid’s Thibaut] Courtois.”

Last week was a very, very good week for Crystal Palace, starting with a 1-0 victory away to newly promoted Sheffield United on the weekend, and the announcement that prized attacker Michael Olise had not only rejected a transfer to Chelsea but also signed a new four-year contract. Manager Roy Hodgson was, predictably, thrilled with the news. “It’s the best possible news we could have,” he said. “I had been concerned — it’s always concerning when a club of Chelsea’s stature take an interest in a player, and people will suggest that a move to them might be the best bet.” Especially good news following Wilfried Zaha’s exit (on a free transfer) this summer.

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Monday (August 21)

