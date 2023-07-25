 Skip navigation
Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, updates, start time

Everything you need to know for Fulham vs Aston Villa: Preview for Summer Series

Robinson: Fulham not focused on transfer rumors
July 23, 2023 06:11 PM
Antonee Robinson joins Rebecca Lowe on the pitch to recap Fulham's win over Brenford in the Premier League Summer Series.

Fulham and Aston Villa showed free-scoring form in their Premier League Summer Series openers this weekend, and will hope to do more of the same Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida (Watch live at 7pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 in a Stateside West London derby but even terrific goals from Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Carlos Vinicius couldn’t distract from a suspected dislocated shoulder for star midfielder Palhinha.

Villa staged a six-goal draw with Newcastle that saw Emiliano Buendia at his absolute best, with the first half a strong showing for the Villans and the second good for introductions of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.

This will be a meeting of top-half teams from the 2022-23 Premier League season, as Unai Emery bids to make Villa an annual European contender while Marco Silva tries to step Fulham back into Europe.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in the Summer Series live, stream link

Kickoff: 7pm ET Wednesday

Where: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock

Updates
Focus on Fulham

Fulham is expected to add Raul Jimenez while star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks more and more likely to make a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. Palhinha’s shoulder injury may put an end to the idea of his moving this summer.

Gone are Shane Duffy, Neeskens Kebano, Joe Bryan, and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Marco Silva was linked with a huge raise in Saudi Arabia, but has opted to stay in London and keep the Cottagers project firing forward.
Focus on Aston Villa

There’s a familiar face gone with Ashley Young off to Everton but Unai Emery’s got two big-time additions.

The Villans purchased Pau Torres from Emery’s former club, Villarreal, and also added Leicester City midfield star Youri Tielemans.

Throw-in a healthy Diego Carlos and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Villa’s got the defense to make Ollie Watkins and the attack feel quite good about their freedom to go forward.