Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, updates, start time

Fulham and Aston Villa showed free-scoring form in their Premier League Summer Series openers this weekend, and will hope to do more of the same Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida (Watch live at 7pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 in a Stateside West London derby but even terrific goals from Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Carlos Vinicius couldn’t distract from a suspected dislocated shoulder for star midfielder Palhinha.

Villa staged a six-goal draw with Newcastle that saw Emiliano Buendia at his absolute best, with the first half a strong showing for the Villans and the second good for introductions of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.

This will be a meeting of top-half teams from the 2022-23 Premier League season, as Unai Emery bids to make Villa an annual European contender while Marco Silva tries to step Fulham back into Europe.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in the Summer Series live, stream link

Kickoff: 7pm ET Wednesday

Where: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida