Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
We are all set for a very busy summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.
The 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14, 2023 for Premier League clubs and it will close at 6pm ET on September 1, 2023.
From superstars like Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe in-demand and plenty of money set to be spent by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, this will be a fun summer.
Plus there are Americans to watch as Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie are all high-profile USMNT players who could make a summer move.
Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic last few weeks of the window.
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be allowed to leave Manchester City on a permanent deal this summer, according to a report from ESPN . After spending last season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough as they reached the playoffs but failed to secure promotion to the Premier League, Steffen is back at Man City. But not for long, it would be appear. Per the report, Leicester City are interested in signing Steffen but have yet to make a formal offer for the American goalkeeper. What is the link here? Former Man City assistant coach Enzo Maresca is the new Leicester boss and knows all about Steffen. However there is a snag as Man City are asking for a transfer fee for Steffen who is contracted to them until the summer of 2025. Moving to Leicester would be a pretty perfect fit for Steffen as the Foxes are expected to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Leicester really struggled defensively last season, especially after losing Kasper Schmeichel in goal, and that was a big reason why they were surprisingly relegated. Steffen played well for Middlesbrough in the Championship and Leicester is a great opportunity for him to become a Premier League regular 12 months from now.
Chelsea are pushing to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, as Mauricio Pochettino continues his massive rebuild of the Blues squad. According to a report from the London Evening Standard , Chelsea are focused on signing Caicedo but Brighton want close to $130 million for the central midfielder. Chelsea have already had a bid of $76 million turned down but per the report Chelsea hope a fee of around $100 million could get the deal done. Caicedo would be the perfect N’Golo Kante replacement in midfield and alongside Enzo Fernandez they would win the ball back quickly and use it wisely. That is perfect for the way new boss Pochettino will ask them to play.
David de Gea is officially out of contract at Manchester United after his previous deal expired on June 30. Per the BBC , De Gea is getting married this weekend and no further talks have been held about signing a new deal at United. Per the report, some changes to a previously agreed upon deal are being sorted out and United won’t meet with David de Gea until after his wedding weekend and when he returns from his celebrations. What exactly is going on here? De Gea has been linked with a move away from Manchester United and the club have been linked with a move for Andre Onana, David Raya and several other goalkeepers. It appears this situation could become one of the sagas of the summer as although David de Gea sent out the following message via social media below, there is nothing boring about trying to figure out why one of the best goalkeepers in the world was able to run his contract down and could now, if he wanted to, sign for anybody for free.
Liverpool have added one of the top young attacking midfield prospects in Europe with Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, set to join from RB Leipzig. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, then multiple other outlets including the BBC , Liverpool have triggered the release clause in Szoboszlai’s contract. The Hungarian star burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg and has continued his progression at RB Leipzig over the last few seasons as he helped them win back-to-back German Cups. The transfer fee is $75 million and after the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for $45 million, Liverpool have done extremely well to sign two hugely talented and classy midfielders for $120 million. This will give them a huge upgrade in midfield areas and help them to control games and gives them extra balance and poise.
BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause. 🚨🔴🇭🇺 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023
€70m deal done, to be signed soon.
Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon.
Huge signing for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/FjLLyGq68a
Mason Mount is set for a move from London to Manchester, as Man United will reportedly pay more than $75 million for the Chelsea man.
Mount, 24, had three goals and six assists in under 2,200 minutes for Chelsea last season, but is just a season removed from a wonderful 11-goal, 10-assist Premier League campaign.
The move will surely give Bruno Fernandes some relief after the Portuguese star chewed up nearly 4,300 minutes between Premier League and Champions League play.
He also has 36 England caps, with five goals for the Three Lions.
It’s a lot of money for Mount, as Man United continues to flex its spending power. Now it’s up to Erik ten Hag to integrate a talented player into the fold and also get the best out of him. (NM)
BREAKING: Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea — it’s done, here we go! 🚨🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023
Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face to face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done.
Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race. pic.twitter.com/tusESsyp2x
Twenty-six year old Pau Torres has been linked with the Premier League’s “Big Six” sides for years, but looks set to join one of the division’s other blue bloods.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery looks to be reuniting with his former Villarreal star in the Premier League, as Torres could pair with Tyrone Mings in an imposing center back pair.
A reported $44 million fee will bring the player to England.
Torres is a sensational ball mover who stands 6-foot-3 and has played in the neighborhood of 3,000 La Liga minutes in every season since his age 21 campaign.
He has 23 Spain caps and is an Olympic silver medalist. Presuming he adjusts to
a new league, this feels like a home run. (NM)
RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai is “moving up” Liverpool’s list of targets following a meeting with the Newcastle-linked player.
Szoboszlai, 22, has 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season and piled up a whopping 175 shot-creating actions between Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League action.
A good presser with a high-running motor, Szoboszlai has a $76 million release clause that will reportedly expire on Friday .
He has good size and can be magic with the ball at his feet. Szoboszlai seemed a perfect fit for what Eddie Howe wants at Newcastle but Liverpool having serious interest makes a lot of sense. (NM)
🚨 Liverpool exploring move for Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig. #LFC met his camp this week; latest attacking mid to be considered. Unclear if it develops due to price but is desired profile. Unrelated to potential Carvalho loan @TheAthleticFC #RBLeipzig https://t.co/KDuUIpoxGT— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 28, 2023
It appears that the number of USMNT players in Serie A is going to be plentiful after this summer transfer window. With Tim Weah set to arrive at Juventus and Christian Pulisic linked with a move to AC Milan , it seems like Yunus Musah will also be heading to Italy soon. According to Fabrizio Romano, Milan are in talks with Valencia over signing Musah and a fee of just $25 million should get the job done. That is a bargain for a player of Musah’s quality and his incredible positioning, plus ability to win the ball and then use it smartly, mean he will be a huge asset. If Musah can lock down regular minutes at Milan with Sandro Tonali expected to leave this summer, this will be a great move for him and for the USMNT.
Understand AC Milan have now opened concrete talks with Valencia for Yunus Musah as one of the top targets for the midfield after Loftus Cheek deal done. 🚨🔴⚫️🇺🇸 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023
Negotiations ongoing, opening bid now expected soon as €20m fee could be enough to reach an agreement. pic.twitter.com/AKPF1BBFdu
After a report from German outlet Bild said Harry Kane has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, a report from the BBC has said that Bayern plan to make an improved offer for the England captain. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say that a bid of $75 million from Bayern was turned down by Tottenham but the latest info is that the German giants will come back in with a new offer. Can we really see Kane swapping his beloved Spurs for Bayern? As he is so close to becoming the all-time Premier League goalscorer and is probably a season-and-a-half away from achieving it, it seems unlikely he will leave England anytime soon. But with just one year left on his contract at Spurs and the north London club seemingly unwilling to sell Kane to a direct rival in Manchester United, his options to move on this summer are dwindling. Real Madrid? Bayern? Perhaps the best thing for Kane to do is stick around for one more season but there’s no doubt Daniel Levy will want to get at least $130 million for Kane this summer. But clubs outside England can agreed to sign him for free from January 1, 2024. Kane pretty much has all of the power in this situation.
A report from Fabrizio Romano says that James Maddison to Tottenham for $50 million is close to completion and he will have his medical today. While a report from The Daily Telegraph says that Harry Winks will head to Leicester City for $13 million in a separate deal. There had been a breakthrough in talks over signing Maddison as Tottenham want the playmaker to be the creative force they’ve needed for a long time in midfield. For $50 million, this seems like a bargain for Spurs as in the right system Maddison can be a game changer.
Tottenham have now verbal agreement in place with Leicester to sign James Maddison, here we go! 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023
Personal terms agreed, deal ready for £40m fee after talks advanced to final stages yesterday night.
Next steps: medical tests, documents being prepared and then signed. pic.twitter.com/KAPgOzQiXO
This is now getting very interesting and seems like it will end with Declan Rice playing for Arsenal very soon. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports , Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Declan Rice as they aren’t prepared to up their bid of $114 million. With Arsenal having a bid of $130 million rejected by West Ham on Tuesday due to issues over the structure of the deal, the report says talks between the two London clubs are continuing on Wednesday. Is Rice worth this much? Hardly any player is. But one thing is for sure: if Arsenal sign Rice then their midfield will be set for most of the next decade. He’s that good and will make everyone else around him better. Now they are this close, Arsenal have to make this happen.
Will Declan Rice at over $100M be the title-winning difference for Arsenal? pic.twitter.com/Iyx20jmXBc— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 28, 2023
According to Fabrizio Romano, Rice to Arsenal could be confirmed over the next 36 hours as everybody is clear that he will be heading to the Gunners.
Today or tomorrow. Feeling clear on all sides. Arsenal, West Ham and Rice. ⌛️ https://t.co/0uTWQXZ7Jl— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023
James Maddison will surely leave Leicester City this summer and it appears Tottenham are the front runners to sign the England international playmaker. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs are in talks with Leicester about signing Maddison but there is still plenty of debate about the potential transfer fee. Maddison has oozed class over the last few seasons but he couldn’t help the Foxes stay in the Premier League and plenty of top teams are trying to sign him. It appears he isn’t keen on a move to Newcastle so Tottenham is his main option and Maddison would be a great fit. Have they ever replaced Christian Eriksen? Maddison is the perfect creator they have needed for a long time.
Tottenham are in advanced talks with Leicester City over the signing of midfielder James Maddison. 🗣️⚪ pic.twitter.com/MoGMsP1LHw— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 27, 2023
According to The Daily Mail , Brenden Aaronson is wanted by Fulham and the Cottagers want to sign the USMNT playmaker on loan from Leeds United. After a bright start to life at Leeds in the Premier League, the attacking midfielder struggled at Elland Road as they were relegated from the top-flight. But with a reported relegaion clause in his contract meaning he can leave on loan, it appears he could make a swift exit from Leeds. Joining Fulham would be a great move for Aaronson and with silky playmkaer Andreas Pereira out injured for a lengthy spell, Fulham need an extra addition in the No. 10 role. In the right team Aaronson still has a lot to offer and the way Fulham play suits him way better than what he was asked to do at Leeds. Plus, with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson around the Fulhamerica vibes will be even stronger down by the banks of the River Thames next season. Maybe Ream and Robinson can persuade Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to join them, along with Aaronson, at Fulham too?
The USMNT transfer news just keeps on coming and Fabrizio Romano has the scoop. Ricardo Pepi has long been linked with a move to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and the striker is close to moving from Augsburg. Pepi excelled on loan at Groningen in the Netherlands last season and after never settling at Bundesliga side Augsburg, a move to PSV seems like a great fit for him. Pepi is still so young, just 21, and he has raw potential galore and is growing and developing all of the time. If he can nail down a starting spot at PSV and continue to score goals and develop alongside better players, like Tim Weah (see below) this will only benefit the USMNT. This is a huge summer for USMNT stars being on the move.
According to Fabrizio Romano, USMNT winger Tim Weah is close to signing for Juventus. This is a brilliant move for Weah and with both Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado moving on this summer, there is a real chance of getting significant minutes out wide with the Italian giants. When fit, Weah has been huge for the USMNT and he had a fantastic World Cup out on the right wing. He has even filled in at full back for current club Lille at the end of last season and this move to Juve will test him further and if all goes well, it will benefit the USMNT. Weah has a very high ceiling and playing for a team like Juventus week in, week out and the pressure that comes with it will only see him improve. Max Allegri relies heavily on wingers who can work back defensively as well as surge forward and that suits Weah perfectly.
Juventus have reached full agreement to sign Timothy Weah, here we go ⚪️⚫️🇺🇸— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023
Deal agreed on €12m fee with Lille as medical tests will take place later this week on Thursday.
Long term deal also agreed on player side, excited for new chapter in Italy.
Done, set to be signed. pic.twitter.com/J6fM6Tg2PR
According to a report from the London Evening Standard , AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign Christian Pulisic. With Milan close to signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek too, and already having great success with signing Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in recent years, it appears the West London to Milan pipeline is in full-flow once again. Pulisic, 24, has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea and it is highly-likely he will move on this summer. The report says that Chelsea still want $32 million for Pulisic which is putting clubs off, including AC Milan, as talks continue. Mauricio Pochettino has added Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack as Chelsea rebuild under their new manager. Is a move to Italy good for Pulisic? Probably. It seems like a good tactical fit and the American winger will be able to build up minutes but probably not on the left flank as that is where Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao operates. This seems like a move which will work out well for everyone and it is time for Pulisic to move on from his time at Chelsea. Yes, he was pivotal in their amazing run to win the UEFA Champions League in 2021 but aside from a few incredible flashes his time at Chelsea has been disappointing for all involved.
According to a report from David Ornstein, Bayern Munich have made a bid for Harry Kane. Per the report the bid for Kane was $76 million plus add ons. But Tottenham instantly rejected the bid for their talisman. Kane, 29, has just one year left on his contract and Manchester United want to sign him. However, Spurs don’t want to sell Kane this summer and it looks likely he will leave on a free transfer next summer rather than heading abroad.
But our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Tottenham are yet to receive an official offer from Bayern for Kane. Unless something changes drastically this is going to carry on until January. At least.
BREAKING: Sky Sports News understands Tottenham have yet to receive an official bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/AlZyRBEkLn— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 27, 2023
Okay, so this is getting very tasty now. According to Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic , Manchester City have had a bid of $114 million rejected by West Ham, as the race to sign Declan Rice is heating up. With Arsenal said to be the favorites to sign Rice, the England international is now attracting huge interest from the treble winners and he would be perfect for the way Manchester City play. Imagine Rodri and Declan Rice winning the ball back time and time again to feed Kevin de Bruyne and Co.? That would be ridiculous. Various reports says that Rice wants to stay in London and Arsenal is his preferred destination but the Gunners are yet to agree a fee with West Ham and the latter now have City involved so the price for Rice will be driven up further.
West Ham rejected Manchester City’s proposal for Declan Rice as they know Arsenal will also bid again for more than £90m total package. Plan has been clear for days. 🚨⚪️🏴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023
More to follow as Arsenal third bid is expected soon but Manchester City remain in the race. pic.twitter.com/bGl6RmbDf8
A report from ESPN says that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on USMNT rising star Taylor Booth. The American midfielder, 22, has impressed at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and is apparently an alternative option to Mason Mount as United are struggling to seal a deal with Chelsea for the England international. Booth has had a dramatic rise in recent years and the former Bayern Munich academy product is ready for the next step from the Netherlands. Would a move to Man United be too big a jump too soon in his career? We may be about to find out. Worst case scenario he joins Man United and is then loaned out to gain more experience.
Arsenal are moving closer to signing Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch defender, 22, is a top target for the Gunners and per the latest report, Arsenal have made a second bid closer to Ajax’s asking price. Timber is versatile and comfortable on the ball and he can either play at center back or right back and will provide Mikel Arteta with a big upgrade in his defensive options. Timber has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and this seems like the perfect club at the perfect time.
EXCL: Arsenal have submitted second official proposal to Ajax in order to get Jurrien Timber deal done this week. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023
Talks advancing between clubs after £30m opening bid rejected.
Personal terms agreed last week on five yeae contract. pic.twitter.com/xqs3ydWhOQ
It is officially official: Ilkay Gundogan is a Barcelona player. The German midfielder, 32, has left Manchester City as a free agent after a glittering seven-year stay as he was the captain who lifted the historic treble during the 2022-23 season. Gundogan came up clutch in so many big moments for City over the years and his understanding of the game was perfect for the way Pep Guardiola wanted to play. His move to Barcelona is on an initial two-year contract with the option of a third. Gundogan playing for Xavi also seems like a perfect tactical fit and his addition is a huge coup for the Catalan club as the silky midfielder had interest from Arsenal and Saudi Arabia but chose to head to Spain. Gundogan has proven himself as one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe and he will now get the chance to be a leader at Barcelona, especially after the departure of Sergio Busquets.
Federico Chiesa could walk away from Turin this summer in the hopes of being a bigger piece to someone else’s puzzle.
And a report out of Italy says Juventus has set the price tag after over $65 million for the former Fiorentina star.
Chiesa, 25, is being linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Aston Villa, and would certainly be a marquee signing for a club.
He’s a top-level playmaker with good energy in the final third who is only two seasons removed from averaging double-digit goals and assists per season.
According to The Athletic
, USMNT and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is a player interesting Aston Villa. Adams, 24, is the captain of the USMNT and was one of Leeds’ only bright spots from a terrible 2022-23 season which saw them relegated from the Premier League. Adams suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in March and his absence in Leeds’ midfield was a big reason why they were relegated. Would a move to Villa be a good fit? It would but USMNT fans would be concerned with how much he will play. Adams will have to compete with Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara for playing time and those two holding midfielders were crucial to Villa’s amazing second half of last season as Unai Emery led Villa to seventh place finish and European qualification. Adams playing for Unai Emery would be brilliant for his development but the question remains: how many minutes would he actually get at Villa? (JPW)
The deal for Chelsea to sign promising Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal is close to completion. Jackson had an incredible finish to last season in La Liga and is exactly the kind of player Mauricio Pochettino loves to work with to take to the next level. The young forward will line up alongside Christopher Nkunku next season and they will provide direct running, pace, pressing and finishing. This Chelsea side is going to be fun to watch and Jackson is set for a big role in the Blues’ rebuild. (JPW)
Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023
Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments.
Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal will go back in and make a second bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The versatile Dutch international, 22, is said to be a ‘priority target’ for Mikel Arteta. And you can understand why. Timber is smooth on the ball, a great defender and he can play in a variety of positions. This is exactly the kind of defender Mikel Arteta loves. It could mean that Ben White would move back to center back and Timber would play right back, or vice versa. Timber had a fantastic World Cup for the Netherlands and he is ready to make this step to the Premier League to provide Arsenal with calmness on the ball and extra options throughout their defensive unit. (JPW)
Arsenal are preparing their second bid for Jurrien Timber. Expectation’s to be submitted soon — crucial step after green light from the player. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023
Arteta has already approved Timber as priority target for this window. pic.twitter.com/YAKe5EvSxa
It appears that Kai Havertz will be announced as an Arsenal player early next week. Multiple reports, including the Guardian and Fabrizio Romano, say that Havertz’s move from Chelsea to Arsenal will become official. Havertz, 24, will reportedly cost Arsenal up to $81 million and his ability to link up and slot in anywhere across the final third is exactly why Mikel Arteta has made him a priority signing this summer. Havertz would not have been a great fit for the way Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to play and moving on now is a very smart move by him. (JPW)
Per the Guardian
, Mateo Kovacic is having his medical at Manchester City ahead of a $38 million switch from Chelsea. The Croatian midfielder is seen as the replacement for Ilkay Gundogan and this is a move which suits everyone. Chelsea have lost a brilliant player but the time was right for Kovacic to move on and he will slot in perfectly at Manchester City. His ability on the ball, runs off it and high-energy pressing is exactly what Pep Guardiola wants from his central midfielders. He has a lot to live up to in order to replace Gundogan but Kovacic, 29, can do it. (JPW)
A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports
says that Manchester United are ‘willing to walk away’ if their third bid for Mason Mount is rejected by Chelsea. Per the report, United will offer $70 million for Mount and have already agreed personal terms with the player. The report also claims that Chelsea want $80 million for Mount but United aren’t wiling to pay that for the England international who has just one year left on his current contract. Mount is a very good player but $70 million with just one year left on his deal seems like a very good offer for Chelsea. With the Blues offloading so many players this summer, many of them at a huge loss, Mount is one of their outgoing players they can get a big transfer fee for. That is probably why they are digging their heels in but it seems like Manchester United are running out of patience. (JPW)
This seems like a good landing spot for Tim Weah, right? According to Fabrizio Romano, the USMNT winger is reportedly close to a $13 million move from Lille to Juventus and Weah, 23, will get to fight for minutes at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. In recent months he has been playing at full back for Lille but Weah has shown his incredible quality as a right-sided forward for the USMNT. Weah will challenge the likes of Federico Chiesa to compete with for a spot out wide but Angel di Maria and Juan Cuadrado have both left Juve this summer so there will be opportunities for him to get significant minutes. If Weston McKennie stays at Juventus and Christian Pulisic arrives at one of the many Italian clubs he’s been linked with, perhaps Serie A is the new place for the USMNT’s up and coming stars to thrive? (JPW)
Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Timothy Weah — negotiations are now ongoing with Lille for €12m fee. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇺🇸 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023
Personal terms, already agreed — just waiting to advance on club side for the final fee as per @SkySport. pic.twitter.com/elSAS7WvWZ