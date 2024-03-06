Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for Champions League 2nd leg match

Real Madrid hope to avoid blushes when heavy underdog RB Leipzig visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday in a second leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

The first leg in Germany was a tussle, as Brahim Diaz’s 48th-minute goal was enough for Real to collect a 1-0 lead despite conceding nine shots on target while leading in attempts 15-14.

Andriy Lunin was exceptional in that game, making nine saves on 2.44 xGOT, as Real navigated injuries to Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois. Rudiger and Bellingham are back for this one, if called upon.

Madrid has, however, been in a mini-funk, drawing Rayo Vallecano and Valencia away and beating Sevilla 1-0 at home since the first leg.

Leipzig’s won two and lost once, beating Borussia Monchengladbach and Bochum, losing 2-1 at Bayern in a tight affair between the two wins.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (March 6)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

