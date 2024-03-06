Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for Champions League 2nd leg match
Get real-time updates, live coverage and the latest score & news from RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid as both teams clash for the second leg in this Round of 16 Champions League matchup
Real Madrid hope to avoid blushes when heavy underdog RB Leipzig visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday in a second leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.
The first leg in Germany was a tussle, as Brahim Diaz’s 48th-minute goal was enough for Real to collect a 1-0 lead despite conceding nine shots on target while leading in attempts 15-14.
Andriy Lunin was exceptional in that game, making nine saves on 2.44 xGOT, as Real navigated injuries to Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois. Rudiger and Bellingham are back for this one, if called upon.
[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Schedule, scores ]
Madrid has, however, been in a mini-funk, drawing Rayo Vallecano and Valencia away and beating Sevilla 1-0 at home since the first leg.
Leipzig’s won two and lost once, beating Borussia Monchengladbach and Bochum, losing 2-1 at Bayern in a tight affair between the two wins.
Get real-time updates, live coverage and the latest score & news from RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid as both teams clash for the second leg in this Round of 16 Champions League matchup.
ProSoccerTalk has you covered with the latest stats, live scores, and analysis from this match as well as all the biggest news from this season in the UCL, EPL & more.
How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (March 6)
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA
Jude Bellingham flipped out on the referee when Real Madrid’s weekend draw with Valencia was whistled dead in the 10th minute of stoppage time, a split second or two before Madrid got the ball over the goal line off a cross.
He was shown a red card, and it was announced today that he’ll miss the next two La Liga matches for Real: home to Celta Vigo and away to Osasuna. Real has a seven-poin lead on Girona and an eight-point advantage over Barcelona.
He starts today.
No surprises here, as Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons, and Loic Openda all start as do Dani Olmo and Willi Orban.
XI vs. @realmadrid 📋#ChampionsLeague-Achtelfinale 🔥#RMARBL #UCL pic.twitter.com/aL6RItZqwc— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) March 6, 2024
Jude Bellingham is fit to go and Real has posted a strong unit.
Toni Kroos leads a midfield with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.
Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham will pace the attack.
Look out, Leipzig.
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) March 6, 2024
🆚 @RBLeipzig#UCL pic.twitter.com/Mv7MTcMFOp