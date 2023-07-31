USWNT vs Portugal: How to watch Women’s World Cup, stream

The USWNT finds itself in a really-really-would-like-to-win situation ahead of its final group game of the 2023 World Cup, needing a victory over Portugal (by a few goals, perhaps) to finish top of Group E.

It was there for the taking last time out against the Netherlands, the 2019 World Cup runners-up and the USWNT’s stiffest competition in the group. The two-time defending world champions fell behind early and though they fought there way back through a Lindsey Horan equalizer, the Yanks have left their fate up to the soccer gods.

The winner of Group E would avoid expected-Group G winners Sweden in the round of 16, while the runner-up will face the no. 3-ranked team in the world to begin the knockout stage. Either the USWNT or the Netherlands might avoid facing another top-10 team until they reach the semifinals, rather than having to beat two of them (Sweden and no. 6 Spain) back-to-back in order to reach the semifinals.

The USWNT and the Netherlands enter the final day of group play level on four points, with the American’s currently ahead on goal difference (+3 to +1). The Oranje will face Vietnam, who the USWNT beat 3-0 in the opener, needing to run up the score against Group E’s last-place finisher to make up ground — very much within the realm of possibility.

USWNT possible starting lineup

Naeher | O’Hara - Ertz - Girma - Dunn | Sullivan - Lavelle - Horan | Williams - Morgan - Smith

How to watch USWNT vs Portugal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 am ET, Tuesday

How to watch in English: Fox

How to watch en Español: Telemundo/ Women’s World Cup on Peacock

USWNT schedule - 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage

W 3-0 Vietnam -- July 22, 9 pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

D 1-1 Netherlands -- July 27, 9 pm ET -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

vs Portugal -- Aug. 1, 3 am ET -- Eden Park, Auckland