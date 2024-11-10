10 things we learned from Week 11 of the 2024-25 Premier League season

If the first 11 weeks of the 2024-25 Premier League season have been any indication, we might just be in for an all-time title (and top-four, and European, and relegation) race.

Leaders Liverpool are five points upon four-time defending champions Manchester City, who will surely have something to say about that before season’s end, but more incredible is the one, single point that stands between the next seven sides — Chelsea in 3rd, and Aston Villa in 9th.

Here are 10 thoughts about Week 10 from our writers, as Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola share their observations from the latest nine games of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea improving at a rapid rate

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal



Given the amount of upheaval that has occurred at Chelsea over the last couple years, it has been quite incredible to see all of the pieces come together so quickly. Maresca is only 11 games into his tenure, and already Chelsea have a clearly defined identity and style of play. As well as Mauricio Pochettino finished last season, it never felt like that under his leadership. Even with Cole Palmer nowhere near his best against Arsenal, Chelsea matched the Gunners chance for chance and showed how far they have come in such a short time. With Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia anchoring the team in midfield, the Blues are dogged defensively and look to transition as quickly as possible when they win the ball back. Arsenal did a fair job of denying those transition moments, but it came at the expense of pushing numbers forward to aid the attack. — Andy Edwards

We’re still witnessing the greatness of Mo Salah

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Let’s be real — there are very few Premier League players who have come anywhere near the career of Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old Egyptian is now 13th all-time in assists and eighth in goals after adding to both columns on Saturday, and we need to appreciate it because we just don’t know whether he’ll stay with the Anfield set beyond this summer. He’s on pace for a sixth PL season with double-digit goals and assists, and it seems like he’s one of those rare birds who can stay prolific for as long as he likes. It would be excellent if we saw him stay and try to chase down Ian Rush’s Liverpool record for goals — Salah’s about 120 goals away from the 63-year-old Welshman. — Nicholas Mendola

Hurzeler’s signature win piles pain on Pep

Brighton 2-1 Manchester City

When was the last time Manchester City entered any game against a non-traditional power as the slumping, shallower side? That was definitely the case Saturday, at least in hindsight, as Pep Guardiola made the wrong kind of career history and only had two substitutions he was comfortable making over 90 minutes. There’s a direct correlation between that fact and this loss, as City were comfortable in the first half and produced nearly two full xG in that frame. But Brighton, meanwhile, were able to change the game with their subs. Fabian Hurzeler brought on Joao Pedro, Matthew O’Riley, Carlos Baleba and others while City could only get 18 minutes out of Bernardo Silva and 16 out of Kevin De Bruyne while counting on young Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (19) to play 90 minutes twice in four days. Rico Lewis is also slumping under the most minutes of his career and depth piece Matheus Nunes is looking more and more like depth piece at City is his ceiling. Rodri’s not coming back and that’s a big enough question, but if City can’t look more like itself with a healthier De Bruyne and returning Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and Jack Grealish after the break, the dynasty could end before May. We wouldn’t bet on it, though — Pep sitting on this feeling for two weeks seems likely to unlock an answer or two. As for Brighton, they’ve done it again with Hurzeler. The Seagulls do not fear anyone and were fearless in pressing one of the best possession teams in the world despite missing star back Lewis Dunk and regular contributor Adam Webster. A return to Europe almost feels likely at this point, should Danny Welbeck and Pedro stay healthy. — Nicholas Mendola

Ruben Amorim must instill sense of style, identity at Man United

Manchester United 3-0 Leicester

Hey, the Red Devils scored multiple goals, kept a clean sheet and took all three points. Given all their struggles so far (they had only did those three things one other time this season), Sunday was a nice escape from an all too familiar reality for Manchester United fans. But looking forward to Amorim and the task ahead of him, it was also a timely reminder that Man United simply exists without much of an identity and belief that made them the biggest club in the world at one point. Two goals in the first half were followed by more than 30 minutes without a single shot to begin the second, just when you’d expect them to push on and build some much-needed confidence. The squad is mismatched for a few former managers and it’s clear that not all of the first-team players are onside at the club, which will make Amorim’s first weeks in charge all the more important — and difficult. — Andy Edwards

Ipswich’s back-five befuddles Spurs attack

Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich

For the first time this season, McKenna set his team up in (effectively) a five-man backline with Axel Tuanzebe the extra man coming into the team, and it was clear for most of the game that Tottenham were expecting anything but. What resulted was lots of crosses from Spurs (2 of 11 in the first half), which is exactly what Ipswich were hoping for with an extra center back there to head them away. Brennan Johnson had a difficult half-chance from the only dangerous one in just the 3rd minute, and things didn’t get any better in the second half (4 of 21). Sure, on their day, if everything goes exactly their way, if no one gets hurt, if no one gets sent off, if if if… Spurs can beat any team in the world. Those days are just few and far between, and the inconsistency from game to game (or half to half) isn’t going to just go away or fix itself. — Andy Edwards

Newcastle’s confidence in attack is back

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Newcastle

The only surprising thing about this game was that it took Newcastle 54 minutes to score. They were dominant throughout, carving Forest up and forcing Sels to make saves and were just off target before and after Forest took the lead. Isak, Joelinton, Gordon and then Barnes when he came on, were ruthless, eventually, and Newcastle finally have their confidence and cutting edge back in attack. Isak has scored in each of his last four games and his recovery is linked with Newcastle’s. Howe brought on Tonali for the final 20 minutes and he helped Newcastle’s fluidity in their two late goals. They have so many options in midfield and attack but the main thing is that their fluidity and belief is back. That was the only thing missing from their all-action displays in recent months. If their forwards can stay fit and firing, watch the Magpies push hard for the top six. At the very least. — Joe Prince-Wright

No passengers for Marco Silva’s Fulham

Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham

It’s difficult to crack the Fulham starting lineup, which explains why Harry Wilson remained a substitute after his Week 10 brace. No matter, as the Welsh winger again found the score sheet. The Cottagers are just so solid this season, harnessing the fire of manager Marco Silva and breathing it onto the pitch via Emile Smith Rowe’s play-driving midfield role. There isn’t a weakness in the Fulham XI, and good players are waiting to come affect the game. Wilson had a goal chalked off for handball off a would-be assist from fellow sub Adama Traore. The Cottagers are no joke. — Nicholas Mendola

Chaos suits Brentford at fortress Gtech

Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth

Thomas Frank asks his players to embrace the chaos and find any way to win a game. They did that once again in a fierce clash against high-pressing Bournemouth. Brentford have now won five of their six home games and they’re unbeaten in front of their own supporters, beating Ipswich 4-3, Wolves 5-3 and now Bournemouth 3-2 in their last three games. It’s clear Brentford haven’t been as solid at the back as they have been in previous seasons (partly due to injuries) but Mbeumo and Wissa are such a threat and from long throws to testing crosses and great combination play out wide, they have so many ways they can hurt you. Bournemouth played their part in a classic Premier League game and could have easily grabbed a point but Brentford proved they are just a little better at embracing the chaos of an end-to-end game. Next step for the Bees: picking up a point away from home. All 16 of their points this season have come at home. — Joe Prince-Wright

Cunha key as Wolves make most of their luck

Wolves 2-0 Southampton

Matheus Cunha carved Southampton open early to set up Sarabia’s opener and then smashed home a stunner to seal a crucial win and move them off the bottom of the table. He was the difference and Wolves’ extra quality in attack was crucial as they kept a clean sheet against the lowest scorers, and now bottom team in the Premier League. Wolves were handed a ridiculously tough start to the season by the fixture computer but their game at home against Saints was still a must-win. They grabbed the victory to ease the pressure on O’Neil but they also grabbed plenty of luck. Southampton had an equalizer ruled out at a key moment after VAR intervened. Did VAR need to? No. Referee Thomas Bramall made the decision on the pitch and the coming together of Semedo and Fernandes before Manning smashed home wasn’t a clear and obvious error. For Cunha’s goal Southampton asked for two fouls in the build-up to it but VAR had a look and decided there was nothing for Bramall to look at that time. Wolves have been on the receiving end of plenty of baffling VAR calls in recent times but this time luck was on their side. They made the most of it. When all is said and done at the end of the season we could look back at this win, and those VAR calls, as being pivotal for both Southampton and Wolves and their pursuit of staying in the Premier League. The margins are that thin. — Joe Prince-Wright

Pickford the star as West Ham labor

West Ham 0-0 Everton

A trip to the dentist would have been more enjoyable for West Ham fans on Saturday. They watched their team fail to attack in the first half and only a late flurry of chances papered over the cracks of an extremely poor display. Everton were decent on the counter and looked dangerous but couldn’t get the final pass right, while at the other end Pickford was superb late on. He denied Ings twice and was commanding in his area as Everton look set to go back to the model which saw them stay up comfortably last season. Sit back, defend, let Pickford pull of great saves, and then we will score from a counter or a set-piece. The last but is a struggle right now. It is for West Ham too, as they were booed off the pitch in each half and sit just four points above the relegation zone with almost a third of the season gone. That is not how it was supposed to be after a summer of big signings and Julen Lopetegui arriving as boss. The Spanish coach is under serious pressure and has some very tough games coming up. — Joe Prince-Wright

