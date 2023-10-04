2030 World Cup to be hosted by Spain, Portugal, Morocco, three South American countries

The 2030 World Cup is set to be hosted by six nations located on three continents, in a unique setup to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the very first tournament.

The centennial World Cup will kick off at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, site the 1930 final — won by hosts Uruguay in a 4-2 victory over neighbors, and fellow 2030 hosts, Argentina.

How will the 2030 World Cup work?

The bulk of the tournament will be played in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, but the opening three games will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Each of the three South America sides will play their first group game on home soil before traveling east to join the other 45 teams in Europe and/or Africa.

All six host nations will receive automatic entry to the 2030 World Cup. Argentina, Spain, Portugal and Uruguay are all regular qualifiers, while Morocco has featured at the last two tournaments (4th place in 2022) and Paraguay last qualified in 2010.

Wednesday’s decision comes after three separate bids ultimately became one. Spain and Portugal joined forces with Morocco earlier this year, while Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay were initially part of a four-nation bid alongside Chile.

FIFA statement on hosting 2030 World Cup in six countries