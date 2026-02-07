After scoring hat trick, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer reveals ongoing injury and slams outside noise

Cole Palmer looked unfazed when he scored a first half hat trick for Chelsea in their 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

That’s because he’s Cole Palmer and nothing fazes him.

But speaking to the BBC after the game, Palmer revealed he is still managing injury issues and isn’t at 100 percent fitness.

Cole Palmer details ongoing injury problems

“I don’t think just yet. Obviously people don’t know what goes on behind-the-scenes or whatever. But obviously being injured the whole season is not ideal, when I’m not able to perform as I want to because I’ve been injured and stuff. I’m still dealing with an injury but hopefully I can get over the injuries soon by managing it because I know what level I can provide when I feel 100 percent fit,” Palmer said.

“Obviously not being at full fitness is not ideal but I still feel like I can help the team. When I get back to full fitness I feel like I can go to another level.”

Palmer's penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves Joao Pedro is tripped up inside the box for a penalty, allowing Cole Palmer to step up and tuck away Chelsea's opening goal against Wolves.

Palmer hits out at reports: ‘Everyone loves to chat s***'

Asking about his celebration, which aside from his trademark ice-cold gesture included him putting his hands over his ears to suggest he is blocking out the noise around him, Palmer agreed it was fair to make that connection.

“Yeah, everyone loves to chat s*** don’t they?” Palmer said. “I don’t pay attention to it. Obviously you see things but I feel like I’ve come from a strong place anyway so I don’t pay attention to it.”

What is all that about?

Well, reports have been linking Palmer with a move to Manchester United and say he isn’t happy at Chelsea and is homesick as he misses Manchester. But clearly Palmer’s celebration, and those comments, suggest that is far from the case.

Palmer doubles Chelsea's lead over Wolves For the second time this half, Joao Pedro is fouled inside the box and Cole Palmer slots home his second goal from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 for Chelsea against Wolves.

Rosenior praised by Palmer

Palmer also praised Chelsea’s new manager Liam Rosenior, who became just the second English manager in Premier League history to win his first four games in the competition.

“Life under Liam is amazing. He gives us all the confidence, let’s us be ourselves, play freely. So I am sure when I’m back proper fit you will see the best of me,” Palmer said. “Him [Rosenior] and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch with his strategies and the way we play and stuff. So I’m really liking it.”

No sign of Palmer being unhappy there then.

And his manager was also keen to point out that he looked pretty content.

“Obviously Cole, delighted for him. There’s been a lot of talk around him and how happy he is. He looked happy today with three goals,” Rosenior added on Palmer. “He loves playing football. I love watching him. Not just him. The whole team. When they are in the mood and when they do they right things and the mentality is right and they are focused, they are an outstanding group of players. Cole is definitely someone we want on the pitch more often than not and hopefully he can stay fit now.”