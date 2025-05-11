 Skip navigation
Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Spurs manager say after poor defeat vs Crystal Palace?

  
Published May 11, 2025 11:11 AM

Ange Postecoglou looked tormented on the sidelines on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace and he also has another star player struggling with an injury.

Eberechi Eze scored in each half for Palace who were excellent against a much-changed Spurs side and, and Palace should have won by four or five.

Add to that the fact that key playmaker Dejan Kulusevski came off in the first half and Postecoglou did not have a happy Sunday.

He is obviously resting most of his key players for the Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao in 10 days, but this was far from ideal as his team put in a very poor performance.

Ange Postecoglou reaction

On the defeat to Palace: “It was disappointing, we never really got into the game and we didn’t control it at any time. We’ve handled it well so far, that’s not the issue.

“The issue is making multiple changes, we aren’t reacting well to that. If you think we wouldn’t have 20 league defeats without being in the final, then I don’t know how else to describe it.

“I’m disappointed, it’s clear we’re not anywhere near the level we need to be. We’re making changes and the guys are getting opportunities.”

On Dejan Kulusevski’s injury: “He should be ok. Just talking to him after. The medical team are not too concerned about him. It was just a knock.”