Arne Slot reaction: Liverpool boss on huge win vs Arsenal

  
Published August 31, 2025 01:31 PM

Liverpool manager Arne Slot shared his delight with his reaction after a huge win at Anfield against Arsenal on Sunday.

The two favorites to win the Premier League title met on Merseyside and there was very little between them, but Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick late in the game was the difference.

Liverpool have now won three out of three to start the season as the reigning champs have found different ways to get the job done.

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction as the Liverpool manager was delighted at the final whistle as he celebrated what feels like a big win with the Liverpool fans.

Arne Slot reaction

Reaction to come...

Dominik Szoboszlai reaction

On his free kick goal: “I was like I take a risk I was confident in myself. I tried it and yeah finally, it was a long time ago. When you practice all the time and to be honest I should mention Trent. As you know he was taking the free kicks because obviously he has an unbelievable shot. But finally I could have my chance and did it.”

On taking a risk to win a big game like this: “Of course. Last season they had an unbelievable season. Of course the two before that as well. Three times in a row to come second, to be honest that is a compliment because always to keep on going with City, with us, with Chelsea, with these kind of teams. It is really hard and they have an unbelievable team, unbelievable coach, we have to keep on fighting.”

On VAR check for a possible handball on him: “To be honest I don’t even remember it. With corners and long throws there is a jungle. I didn’t even notice someone touched my arm. If it was the ball, if it was the guy. I don’t even know.”