Arne Slot reaction: Liverpool manager on Florian Wirtz, narrow win against Wolves, rhythm, Jota tribute

Arne Slot was a relieved man after Liverpool held on to win against Wolves.

Liverpool have now won three-straight games in the Premier League and are seven games unbeaten in all competitions, as they are right in the top four hunt.

On if Liverpool are finding their rhythm: “Our wins our still too hard,” Slot told the BBC Match of the Day. “I think throughout the whole season I’ve liked large parts of the games we’ve played. Although there is not one game for any club in this part of the season that is easy. I would like us to win a bit more comfortable than we have done. We do enough things right to make it more comfortable but in this moment of time, this period, we have to fight and in the last five minutes I saw a very good tackle from Conor Bradley for example for us to make sure we get the win over the line after so many times at the start of the season not winning. That is the main part now just to get results and that is what we are doing at the moment.”

On another win and moving into the top four: “Happy because in football it is about results. So many times this season our performances have been good without a result. Today a large part of the game I liked but there were definitely also parts of the games I didn’t like. But the end product of it all, a win, is definitely what I like.”

On not being easy despite scoring two quick goals: “No, that is true. But there are also positive things. If you look at the amount of players we miss, I had to bring on two players that only trained one day, Cody Gakpo out for three weeks and trained one day I had to bring him in and Conor Bradley out for a week, trained once. Had to bring an 18-year-old in Trey Nyoni. That tells you how many players we miss and then still to win your games, with again conceding a set piece, that is a positive because the last two games we’ve conceded a set piece. Throughout the whole season that has led to us losing that game. But in the last two games we were able to win both games. That is the positive we take from those two games.”

On Florian Wirtz scoring his first goal and the team celebrations: “The team has seen has seen how much he did already for us. Creating chances, being so close to a goal. Everybody that is in to football knows that if you don’t score what is being said about you. All the players know this as well so for him to score his first goal is nice. But it is only a start. With his qualities and he knows best, he will go on and score many more goals than only one for us. But again the focus is always on the results and who scores and has the assists, but I think Florian did more than only scoring a goal today. He was involved in many of our moments where we created chances.”

On the emotional tribute to Diogo Jota: “It has been touching so many times already. I think our fans have shown the greatest respect every single game, every single moment towards him, his family, but not only our fans, also fans from other clubs. Today again we saw the same. Another special moment for us but I think also for his wife and for his children.”