Arne Slot’s trophy potential from his first season at Liverpool is down to one after the Reds fell 2-1 to Newcastle United in the League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Slot’s side were coming off 120 minutes and penalties at midweek, a UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain that surely sapped legs as well as spirit.

But they could not solve Nick Pope until Federico Chiesa’s stoppage-time goal and were controlled by Newcastle in the first half, conceding goals in the final to Dan Burn and Alexander Isak by the time all was said and done.

Now Slot’s only trophy hope is their probable Premier League title triumph, as the Reds were eliminated from the FA Cup by second-division Plymouth Argyle.

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool’s loss to Newcastle in League Cup Final at Wembley

