Arsenal full of confidence for Atletico Madrid semifinal second leg: “Not many teams can beat us”

LONDON — The atmosphere and vibe around Arsenal right now tells you everyone connected with the club is ready to go all-in against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg on Tuesday.

This is it. 1-1 on aggregate from the first leg in Madrid, this is Arsenal’s moment to reach just a second Champions League final in club history. They must be bold and brave on Tuesday. In the stands and on the pitch.

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From start to finish the fans were buzzing at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the 3-0 win against Fulham and the players responded in a big way. There was a real connection, a mutual understanding that whatever else has happened this season, this week is the big week which decide how it will all shake out.

Mikel Arteta went for it with an ultra-attacking lineup to put pressure on Manchester City in the title race. His team delivered as Arsenal scored more than once in a game for the first time in almost two months. They dismantled Fulham and could have easily won by six or seven.

The negativity, nerves and worries of recent games was gone. The fans responded to Arteta’s attack-minded team and vice versa.

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After a cautious approach in recent weeks Arsenal were back to their fluid, creative best at the weekend and Arteta must go for it again against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. He will be rewarded for being brave and even if Arsenal don’t win, if they go with the approach to win it they will have no regrets.

Speaking to reporters after the morale-boosting victory against Fulham, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori hailed the performance against Fulham and said the Gunners are full of confidence heading into the Atletico clash.

“Huge moment,” Calafiori said when asked about how big the victory could be in their season. “It’s good for confidence and I really like the performance as well by everyone.”

He also talked about how much the positive atmosphere created by the fans helped the players from the start.

“The stadium was buzzing the first 25 minutes. It was unbelievable,” Calafiori smiled.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed the performance and atmosphere on Saturday and didn’t shy away from Tuesday being one of the biggest games in club history.

“It was a critical game, because we know the importance of the win and the manner that we’ve done it and the goal difference in the Premier League, and because this game was going to carry a lot of energy towards the next game, and it’s certainly going to do that. Now we have one of the biggest games in the history of this stadium, for sure on Tuesday in front of our people, and we’re going to try to make it happen,” Arteta said.

Everything has been cautious about Arsenal in recent weeks. The fans, the performances, Arteta’s selections. Why?

They have nothing to fear and everything to gain. They have to replicate the energy and positive vibes against Atletico. But it will be an almighty fight against Diego Simeone’s side who will relish the role of the underdogs and are experts at spoiling parties.

“Obviously it’s a semifinal of the Champions League, so the level is going to be unbelievable and we have to use the fact that we’re playing at home. If the atmosphere is like today, then we’ll see,” Calafiori said.

Asked about the dark arts Atletico and Simeone are known to deploy to frustrate opponents and if that could impact Arsenal on Tuesday, Calafiori flipped the question on its head.

“I always like to focus on my team and we’ll do this. I think when we do things well, there’s not many teams that can beat us. That’s the key, I think,” Calafiori added.

That answer proves the confidence is flowing. Now, can everyone at Arsenal stay positive and just go for it?