Arsenal vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Somewhere, Mikel Arteta is still simmering from the VAR shenanigans last weekend as Arsenal prepare to host Burnley on Saturday.

Arteta slammed officials as Arsenal lost 1-0 at Newcastle as the Gunners lost their unbeaten start to the season and are now three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. Arsenal did beat Seville at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek as they are almost through to the last 16 but some key injury issues are impacting the Gunners with Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard missing in recent games and Bukayo Saka nursing a knock.

Burnley have been in woeful form as they’ve lost four in a row, including two big games against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their last two. Vincent Kompany has spoken about the Clarets staying together, focused and trusting the process but their biggest issue has been scoring goals as they’ve scored just eight times this season, which is the lowest total in the Premier League. All four of their Premier League points this season have come on the road as they’ve lost six in a row at home to start life back in the top-flight.

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (November 11)

TV Channel: Peacock

Focus on Arsenal, team news

The Gunners were ruthless and efficient against Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek and getting into the last 16 would be a big achievement. Losing away at Newcastle was a big blow and the manner in which they lost is still eating away at Arteta as he spoke out strongly against the decision to award Antony Gordon’s goal and said he ‘has to defend his club’ after what he believed was a monumental mistake. Arsenal are still within touching distance of top spot and have been forced to rotate their team in recent weeks. Jesus remains out, while Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah missed the win against Sevilla and Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe remain out. Saka is an injury concern with an ankle knock, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is also a doubt after coming off against Sevilla and Jurrien Timber remains out after knee surgery.

Focus on Burnley, team news - Update on Lyle Foster

Burnley forward Lyle Foster will not feature as Burnley released a statement saying he and his family have asked to speak about the situation as Foster is suffering issues with his mental well-being and had reached out for help.

“Recently Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental well-being and has reached out for help. He is currently in the care of specialists - giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health. With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.”

Michael Obafemi is close to a return, while influential midfielder Josh Cullen is back from suspension which is a huge boost. Aaron Ramsey remains out, while Ameen Al-Dakhil is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see how Kompany sets Burnley up as he could be more defensive than he has been for most of this season to try and grind out a point on the road.