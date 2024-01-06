Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal and Liverpool will meet for the second time three weeks on Sunday, as two of the Premier League’s title contenders face off in the pick of the FA Cup third round.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live Premier League table ]

The Gunners fought hard and came away with a point away at Anfield before losing two straight, to West Ham and Fulham, heading into this weekend’s FA Cup window. It’ll be Mikel Arteta’s side’s last chance to get rid of the taste of back-to-back defeats before it lingers and lingers, with their weeklong winter break to follow. With just one win in their last five PL fixtures, Arsenal recently slipped to 4th in the table, now five points back of leaders, and Sunday’s FA Cup opponent, Liverpool.

The Reds, on the other hand, could barely be in better league form, unbeaten in their last 14 games to go three points clear at the top of the table. They kept the unbeaten run going by coming back from a goal down to draw Arsenal two days before Christmas. Mohamed Salah got the goal that day, but the Egyptian will be unavailable for up to the next month with Africa Cup of Nations 2023 also kicking off this weekend. Jurgen Klopp and Co., last lifted the FA Cup in 2022 to end a 16-year drought. Arsenal’s last FA Cup triumph came two years before that, in 2020.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (Jan. 7)

Online: ESPN+

Focus on Arsenal, injury news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty), Mohamed Elneny (international duty) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Mohamed Salah (international duty), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Wataru Endo (international duty), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring)