Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to bounce right back from a midweek disappointment in Portugal when it hosts Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET Saturday, online via Peacock Premium ).

Mikel Arteta was very upset with his Gunners’ performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 setback to Porto in a UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg at midweek, saying ‘if you cannot win it, don’t lose it’ and dealing with questions about his side’s naivete.

It can be just a blip — the Gunners have been streamrolling Premier League opposition since returning from a January break, beating Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, West Ham, and Burnley by a combined 21-2.

Enter Newcastle, who have been fighting injury issues all season as well as a months-long suspension to big summer buy Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies’ European hopes have been rekindled by taking 8 of 12 points from Villa, Luton, Forest, and Bournemouth, but Eddie Howe will be alarmed at a seven-match streak of conceding at least one goal.

4-4 and 2-2 draws with Luton and Bournemouth give Newcastle just two of 12 points from those opponents this year, but the Magpies are still just a point off seventh and seven behind Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: How to watch, start time, live stream link

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Arsenal focus, team news

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice were both good in the loss to Porto, and neither have had many bad appearances let alone bad streaks this year. Saka has 12 goals and seven assists this PL season.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Takehiro Tomiyasu (undisclosed), Thomas Partey (thigh).

Newcastle focus, team news

Bruno Guimaraes has been the Magpies’ best performer this year and Kieran Trippier’s received plenty of praise as he fights to lead the Premier League in assists, but spare a thought for the continued exceptional performances from major bargain Fabian Schar.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (groin), Joe Willock (achilles).