 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
nbc_pst_fulvschepreview_230927.jpg
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
nbc_pst_fulvschepreview_230927.jpg
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aston Villa vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published September 27, 2023 11:59 AM

Two managerial masterminds meet when tested Unai Emery and Aston Villa host rising star Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton at the Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Villa has won four of six matches in Premier League play this season but lost big against its two most best foes in Newcastle and Liverpool. A win over 10-man Chelsea will feel even better if the Villans can handle business versus Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s a tall ask. Brighton’s only lost once in the Premier League this season, a surprise 3-1 home defeat to counterattacking West Ham, but has reeled off three-straight 3-1 wins since then (There’s a 3-2 loss to AEK Athens in Europa League play mixed in, too).

This has all the makings up of a proper litmus test, as midweek matches for both teams in consecutive weeks test depth and desire at Villa Park.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Aston Villa

Villa’s Ollie Watkins is finally off the Premier League mark for this season, though he’s hardly been playing with a lack of confidence. Moussa Diaby has been electric for most of the season, while Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara are making the middle of the park a battleground.

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knock), Diego Carlos (undisclosed), Timothy Iroegbunam (other)

Focus on Brighton

The sum of the parts here is massive, but special attention is being paid to Evan Ferguson given his tender age — and his hat trick early this season. There are workers all over the pitch with the talent and intelligence to match, as Brighton has navigated big-name roster turnover better than anyone at this level in recent memory.

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Jakub Moder (knee).| QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Gross (undisclosed), James Milner (undisclosed)